Dubai: Industrial action by aviation security staff in Germany has impacted several Emirates flights on March 7, the airline said Thursday afternoon. Flights to Dubai from Hamburg and Frankfurt have been delayed or cancelled in the most recent strike waves in Germany's public transportation and aviation systems.
Airports in Frankfurt, Germany's busiest air hub, and Hamburg cancelled their departing flights on Thursday because of the striking security workers.
The airport association ADV said strikes in the aviation sector were damaging Germany's reputation as a centre for business and tourism. It estimated that Thursday's strike would affect the travel plans of more than 250,000 people.
Emirates flight EK060 Hamburg to Dubai is cancelled, while EK062 Hamburg to Dubai is delayed. The latter will depart from Hamburg as EK8062 on March 8 at 5.30 pm (local time).
Similarly, EK048 Frankfurt to Dubai is delayed and will depart from Frankfurt as EK8048 on March 8 at 11.30 am (local time). Frankfurt to Dubai EK046 is delayed and will depart from Frankfurt as EK8046 on March 8 at 5.30 pm (local time).
Frankfurt to Dubai EK044 is delayed and will depart from Frankfurt as EK8044 on March 8 at 7.30 pm (local time).
On Thursday, Germany faced strikes on three fronts as train drivers, airport security workers, and Lufthansa opened new tabs. Ground staff walked off the job, spelling further headaches for millions of travellers in Europe's largest economy.
The strikes are the latest in a wave of industrial actions to hit Germany, where high inflation and staff bottlenecks have soured wage negotiations in key parts of the transport sector, including national rail, air travel and public transport.
Emirates has advised affected customers who have booked with travel agents to contact them for alternative travel arrangements. "Customers who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options," said Emirates.