British Airways passenger aircraft are pictured at London Heathrow Airport, west of London. Image Credit: AFP

IAG-owned British Airways is expected to announce a suspension of about 36,000 of its employees, BBC News reported on Wednesday.

The airline has reached a broad deal with Unite union that will include suspension of jobs of 80 per cent of BA’s cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and those working at head office, BBC reported, adding that no staff were expected to be made redundant.

Talks with the union are still ongoing, British Airways said in a brief statement.