Hamad International is a subsidiary of Qatar Airways Image Credit: AFP

Qatar's Hamad International Airport has temporarily reduced the number of employees onsite by 40 per cent, with most working from home or on annual leave, a Qatar Airways spokesman said on Tuesday, denying a media report that said the airline had cut its workforce.

"In a press conference earlier today, we confirmed that there had been a temporary reduction of 40% of staff at Hamad International Airport across various areas including food and beverage, retail and ground staff," the spokesman said in response to a Reuters query.

"This is purely a short term response to the COVID-19 crisis and the reduction in passenger numbers through the airport." Hamad International is a subsidiary of Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways' operations have decreased by more than 75 per cent, the chief operating officer of Hamad International Airport said on state TV on Tuesday.