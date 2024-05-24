Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports and ADQ-owned Etihad Airport Services have signed a contract to extend their longstanding partnership in providing ground services for passengers at Zayed International Airport.
Announcement coincides with Abu Dhabi Airports' recent 35.6 per cent passenger traffic growth. Both entities will collaborate on various initiatives to provide world-class experience for travellers passing through Zayed International Airport.
read more
Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: "We are delighted to extend our existing partnership with Etihad Airport Services through this agreement. As we continue to expand with more airlines and destinations, we are confident that Etihad Airport Services is the right partner for managing our ground handling operations."
Jubran Albreiki, General Manager at Etihad Airport Services, said: "This agreement marks a significant milestone in our partnership with Abu Dhabi Airports, reinforcing our commitment to enhancing the passenger experience."fsd