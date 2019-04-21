From Left: Kirsten Robinson, CEO of Legislative Assembly, Peter Katsambanis MLA, Shadow Minister for Police; Road Safety; Industrial Relations, Peter Watson MLA, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Pankaj Savara, Commissioner, Government of Western Australia, Mr Stephen Price, MLA, Mia Davis MLA, Leader of National Party Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai, UAE: Australian legislators have visited the UAE this week to further enhance the Dh8.4-billion trade relationship between the two countries.

Peter Watson, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, along with other members of the Western Australian Legislative Assembly, arrived in the UAE on the 17th April to attend various events within UAE and to promote Western Australia’s trade and investment.

“I am pleased to announce the visit of the Parliament delegation of the largest State in Australia, which is also the largest mineral and grain exporter, with three out of four Australian universities in UAE from the State, conducting their visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This visit demonstrates the importance of the relationship between UAE and Western Australia,” said Pankaj Savara, Commissioner of the Government of Western Australia, Middle East office.

2 daily direct flights

As the closest Australian capital city to the UAE, Perth is serviced by Emirates with two direct flights everyday including business and cargo.

The State accounts for 47.8 per cent of Australia’s exports to the UAE and 74.8 per cent of Australia’s imports from the UAE.

“This visit also supports the government trade and investment office based in Dubai and our ongoing activities. The delegation’s engagement with the Dubai and Abu Dhabi governments and major business establishments from the Middle East region will encourage our office’s proactive facilitation of Western Australian education, food security, trade and investment through this region,” Savara further added.

Additionally, relations between the UAE and Australia have become increasingly stronger within the recent years as the two countries continue to pursue trading activities and opportunities together. In August 2018, UAE’s Minister of state for food and security, H.E Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Mehairi, further strengthened the growing relations among the two countries as she visited Australia and met with high-level government officials and private sector food production facilities to explore the issues concerning future food security.

The Parliament delegation is participating in the inaugural ceremony of the biggest education show in the region, Gulf Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX) while promoting the presence of both Curtin University and Murdoch University having campuses in Dubai and offering a variety of programs to meet the education and skills needs of the UAE. Edith Cowan University in partnership with Emirates Group Security runs various diploma programs.

The delegation will also be inaugurating the 25th GCC Smart Government and Smart Cities Conference which will ideally help further present Dubai as an idyllic city to import commodities and services to and promote Dubai as a commercial hub.