Dubai: Streit Group, the privately owned armoured vehicle manufacturer, is adding a third phase at its base in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, which will see an 18,000 square metre body fabrication facility and 7,800 square metre base for vehicle production.
The Group's armoured vehicles are deployed by several armed forces. All vehicles undergo ballistic and impact testing.
“We continue to expand our project range based on both client requirements and our research," said Guerman Goutorov, Chairman of Streit Group. "Despite the difficult times, we have seen an increase in demand for our products and services with a push towards developing high-tech products.
"Our expansion aims to meet this demand, and deliver on our promise to continue being the leading private armoured vehicle manufacturer. We expect project completion within the last quarter of 2021."
Phase 3 will see the construction of six additional buildings, and raising the existing 86,000 square metres by 65,000 square metres. It will also feature a 7,300 square metre finished product storage area and an 8,200 square metre robotic steel fabrication and laser cutting facility.