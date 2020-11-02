1 of 15
As key players in Dubai’s travel and hospitality sectors accelerate efforts to revitalise the tourism industry, several top attractions have opened their doors again to provide diverse experiences to UAE residents and tourists, further enhancing the city’s position as a year-round must-visit destination. Above, tourists checking in at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort at The Palm, Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Dubai Safari Park has reopened its doors to the public, with a wide range of interactive, educational and entertainment experiences for visitors of all ages. The home for 3,000 animals, has reopened with strict measures to prevent from COVID-19. People can avail of the Safari Journey, complete with a private guide and driver who will bring the wonders of Dubai Safari Park to life interactively. Above, trainers hold Rhinoceros hornbill during the bird show in Dubai Safari.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Visitors enjoy the lights and sights of the Dubai Fountain area at Dubai mall. Iconic family entertainment destinations and attractions have reopened under stringent health and safety protocols designed to ensure the health and safety of visitors amid the pandemic, as the revival of Dubai’s tourism industry gathers momentum and everyday life returns to normal across all sectors and communities
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The successful citywide management of the pandemic has helped instil confidence within the society, generating an increase in demand for domestic tourism, as well as encouraging global travellers to make Dubai their first choice destination.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Tourists seen arriving at Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport. With a "welcome" passport sticker and coronavirus tests on arrival, Dubai reopened its doors to international visitors in July.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Global Village, which opened on Oct.25, is the biggest outdoor family entertainment destination and cultural park in the Middle East, welcoming visitors for their 25th season while following enhanced hygiene and wide-ranging precautionary measures to help safeguard their visitors.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Dubai’s newest tourist attraction is The Palm Fountain, the world’s largest fountain when it opened on Oct.22 at The Pointe, Dubai’s premier lifestyle and dining destination by Nakheel Malls located in the Palm Jumeirah. The attraction is the only multi-coloured fountain in Dubai and spread over 14,000 sq ft of seawater.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Dubai reopened to tourists in July, with visitors told they must obtain a negative PCR test 96 hours prior to boarding their flight. Above, visitors enjoy the sights of old and new Dubai from Dubai Frame.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Tourists at Bur Dubai. The Jumeirah Group recently opened in Dubai Marina, with the Marina Gate’s serviced apartments catering to “anticipated demand for long stays and business travels in the near future.”
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Tourists getting their photo clicked with iconic hotel Burj Al Arab. The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) praised the UAE recently for how it had supported the private sector during a recent meeting of the G20, where a recovery plan for the sector was discussed.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
A staff welcoming guests at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort at The Palm, Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Dubai is a popular destination for business travellers and tourists. With the emirate now welcoming foreign tourists, the hospitality industry can now cater to both the commercial and leisure segments. Avove, visitors and shoppers at Dubai Mall.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Dubai Safari Park, a wildlife reserve, animal sanctuary and education centre opened its doors to visitors on 5th October following a comprehensive revamp of many of its facilities. As a unique tourism and edutainment destination, Dubai Safari Park will allow visitors to observe wildlife in their natural habitats, interact with animals in a safe and healthy environment, and discover fascinating facts about a diversity of species native to the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Staff sanitizes the luggage of guests at a hotel in Dubai. Hotels in the city are reporting an increase in enquiries, though it may still take time for these to translate into bookings and stays.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Entertainment activity at City walk in Dubai.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News