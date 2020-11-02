1 of 6
Genesis, Hyundai Motor’s luxury arm, has officially revealed the exterior and interior of its second SUV, the GV70. The much-anticipated GV70 is the fifth model in the premium brand’s lineup, joining the G70, G80, and G90 saloons, as well as the recently announced GV80 flagship SUV.
The GV70’s styling follows the brand’s design identity, with the familiar Crest Grille set lower than the quad headlamps, adding to the SUV’s athletic stance.
In profile, a character line running along the side of the SUV and the sleek coupe-like roofline accentuate the GV70’s muscular, hunkered down look.
“The audaciously designed new GV70 breaks new ground for Genesis through purity of design execution. This follows the Genesis G80 and GV80 which demonstrated the perfect balance of our design identity 'Athletic Elegance,'” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Genesis Design.”
The Sport model’s interior features exclusive colours and trim, including a sport steering wheel and carbon-fibre appointed consoles and doors, which are aimed at accentuating its dynamic image.
Like all other Genesis models, the GV70 will be based on a rear-wheel-drive platform. The SUV is expected to be launched in 2021. More details will be available closer to launch.
