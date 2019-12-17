Dubai: Saudi Aramco completed a deal on Tuesday to buy 17 per cent of South Korean oil refiner Hyundai Oilbank from Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings for about $1.2 billion (Dh4.4 billion).

The completion of the deal, reached through its subsidiary Aramco Overseas Company, came after it received all the required regulatory consents and approvals, the company said in a statement,

The deal was signed by Aramco, officially known as Saudi Arabian Oil Company, in April with Hyundai Heavy Industries, with an option for the oil giant to buy a further 2.9 per cent stake in Hyundai Oilbank.

Hyundai Oilbank, South Korea’s smallest refiner by capacity, has a total of 650,000 barrels per day of refining capacity in the southwestern city of Daesan and aims to expand its petrochemical business.