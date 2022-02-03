Global tech giant Apple opened its brand new store in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Mall on Thursday.
Nearly double the size of their first store in the emirate that opened in 2015, the store is situated in a prime corner location at the mall’s town square, featuring a stunning curved glass exterior and integrating over 150 feet of glass throughout the storefront.
“With the opening of the newly expanded Apple Yas Mall, our team is ready to welcome even more of Abu Dhabi’s incredibly diverse and innovative community to this beautiful new space,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “We look forward to continuing to bring the best of Apple to the UAE, and building on our history in the region.”
On its website, Apple said it is “currently open for shopping by reserving a one-on-one session with a Specialist, and Genius Support by making an appointment”.
Read more
- Apple comes up with record quarter of $123.9b as iPhone 13 shows the way
- Update to turn iPhones into payment terminals
- Apple sales, profit top estimates despite supply chain issues
- Apple's Tim Cook paid over 1,400 times the average worker in 2021
- Apple breaches $3 trillion market value for two days straight
Yas Mall, which is owned and operated by Aldar Properties, is one of the most widely visited shopping and leisure destinations in the emirate.
Apple Yas Mall includes 100 highly trained team members who collectively speak 33 languages and represent 32 nationalities. The team has nearly doubled since the store originally opened in 2015.
Apple has been operating in the region for over 10 years, and has more than 600 team members across the UAE.