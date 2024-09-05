Economic impact and consumer trends

Consumers have increasingly become value-conscious due to economic fluctuations, actively seeking promotional offers and discounts. This trend, known as ‘value hacking’, is particularly evident during seasonal sales events, with 96 per cent of UAE consumers taking advantage of summer and winter sales.

The demand for quality and practical fashion choices, especially among high earners in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, reflects a shift towards more functional apparel. Moreover, adopting Generative AI tools, which provide personalised recommendations and streamline the shopping experience, significantly influences purchasing decisions, with businesses integrating AI solutions to gain a competitive edge.

The psychology behind this is clear: witnessing top athletes excel on the world stage inspires individuals to engage in sports and seek out related products. This inspiration, fueled by global sporting events, is not just a trend but a powerful force driving the market forward, especially as the global sportswear market is on a positive trajectory with a projected growth of 4 per cent in 2024.

Capitalising on global sports events

In light of the heightened interest and excitement surrounding major sporting events, retailers are strategically aligning their product assortments to reflect the sports and teams featured prominently in these global spectacles.

This approach goes beyond product placements; it aims to tap into the cultural zeitgeist and foster a sense of community. Recently, we launched a unique rap video promoting sportswear, seamlessly merging pop culture with the thrill of global sporting events. The campaign encourages youth to break out of their comfort zones and embrace new adventures.

Another critical strategy involves leveraging media and broadcasting rights to increase sales and strengthen long-term brand loyalty. By engaging with such tactics, brands not only increase visibility during key events but also create memorable experiences that resonate with both global audiences and local fans.

Creating cultural relevance

In addition to these efforts, retailers also offer localised products and experiences to better appeal to the local market. This includes translating product information and marketing content into Arabic and creating exclusive product lines that feature Arabic calligraphy and UAE-inspired designs.

Such initiatives resonate deeply with local consumers, fostering a sense of cultural pride and making the shopping experience more relatable and appealing.

Major sports retailers are investing heavily in flagship stores and experiential retail concepts. These stores are designed to create immersive brand experiences, featuring interactive displays, virtual reality experiences, and opportunities for fans to engage with their favourite sports and teams.

A new era for sports retail

The 2024 Olympics may be over, but their impact on consumer behaviour and market growth continues to resonate. The inspiring achievements of Middle Eastern and North African athletes, who collectively secured 17 medals across various disciplines at the Olympics, have ignited a sense of pride and inspiration throughout the region, potentially influencing shopping decisions and encouraging the pursuit of active, healthy lifestyles.

As we anticipate the next major sporting event, it's clear that this wave of sporting inspiration will continue to shape and energise the sports retail landscape across the UAE and the wider MENA region.