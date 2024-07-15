In the arid landscapes of Rajasthan, a sea of solar panels stretches as far as the eye can see.

This is the Bhadla Solar Park, one of the largest solar parks in the world. Covering over 56 square kilometers and generating a powerful 2,245MW of solar power, this project embodies India's ambitious stride towards a sustainable future.

One of the projects of India's National Solar Mission, this park helps India meet its commitments under the Paris Agreement to reduce its carbon intensity by 33-35 per cent by 2030.

The Bhadla Solar Park is not just a testament to engineering prowess; it is a beacon of India's commitment to combating climate change and leading global efforts in renewable energy development.

Reduce reliance on coal

As a signatory to the Paris Agreement, India aims to achieve about 40 per cent of its installed power capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030. This ambitious agenda reflects India's understanding that economic growth must not come at the expense of environmental degradation.

A cornerstone initiative underscoring India's leadership in global climate action is the International Solar Alliance (ISA). Launched by India and France in 2015, the ISA has over 120 member countries, and aims to promote solar energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The ISA's mission is to mobilize $1 trillion in investments by 2030 to foster a sustainable energy future.

A recent UN report made it clear that India is voluntarily committed to an ambitious reduction in emissions intensity, notwithstanding its immense energy needs to meet its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The government has rolled out a range of policy measures to enhance renewable energy development.

Sharp rise in alt-energy capacities

These include setting ambitious capacity targets, streamlining administrative processes, providing incentives for domestic solar technology production, and significantly increasing green hydrogen production. That said, the reliance on coal power continues to be a drag on ambition.

At the national level, India has made significant strides in scaling up renewable energy projects. The total renewable energy capacity in India was around 176GW in 2023 - up from about 134.8GW in 2020. It has set an ambitious target of 450GW by 2030.

The wind energy capacity has also surged, contributing significantly to the renewable energy pool. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on coal, which still accounts for around 70 per cent of India's electricity generation.

Coupled to economic growth ambitions too India's approach to sustainable development is not merely about expanding renewable energy capacity. It also encompasses efforts to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability. The National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC), launched in 2008, outlines eight missions aimed at promoting sustainable development, each addressing different aspects of climate change.

The transition to renewable energy is also creating economic opportunities. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), India could create over 1 million new jobs in the renewable energy sector by 2030.

India is setting a powerful example for the world. The Bhadla Solar Park is just one of many pioneering efforts. As the world grapples with the impacts of climate change, such initiatives offer hope and a pathway towards a more sustainable and equitable future.