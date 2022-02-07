Dubai: The Italian luxury car manufacturer, Pagani Automobili has appointed Al Habtoor Motors as its distributor in UAE.
Al Habtoor is offering bespoke services for existing and new customers of the hypercar brand. “We’re really excited to expand our presence in such an exciting territory, strengthening our commitment to our customers here and to new customers to come, and have the opportunity to offer them a unique, increasingly personalized experience,” said Horacio Pagani, founder and Chief Designer – Pagani Automobili Spa.
Al Habtoor already sells super-luxury automobile marques such as Bentley and Bugatti. The luxury end of the local car market has started gathering speed after a difficult 2020 and first-half 2021. Industry sources say nearly of the recent 2022 model-year launches at the premium end proved instant sellers.
Sultan Al Habtoor, President of Al Habtoor Motors, said: “The UAE is well-known as being home to many passionate and knowledgeable supercar and hypercar enthusiasts. Pagani has a line-up of cars to perfectly satisfy the very specific desires of these refined customers. With many years of experience operating in the luxury car market, we are extremely excited to now be partnering with Pagani and look forward to sharing their values in the exciting future that this brand has in the country.”