Dubai: UAE’s first home grown satellite operator Thuraya has signed a contract with Airbus to build next-generation satellites, Thuraya’s CEO Ali Al Hashemi said during a webinar on Thursday.
Thuraya, a unit of Mubadala’s Yahsat, offers communications solutions to a variety of sectors including energy, government, broadcast media, maritime, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO.
Airbus will build four next-generation satellites. The project will involve an investment of $1.5 billion, along with an option to launch another Thuraya 4 satellite for Asia.
The program will be funded from the cashflows of Thuraya and parent company Yahsat “both on the government side as well as the commercial side,” said Thuraya CEO Ali Al Hashemi.
