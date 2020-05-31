More than one million government related transactions were carried out online in Abu Dhabi during the month of April as part of the emirate’s Digital Month initiative. Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Abu Dhabi: More than one million government related transactions were carried out online in Abu Dhabi during the month of April as part of the emirate’s Digital Month initiative.

The month long programme saw an 83 per cent increase in the use of online transactions for government services, with more than 45 government entities taking part providing 1,000 government services through multiple digital channels.

All together, the number of digital government services was also up by 94 per cent during the month, which led to a 25 per cent increase in the number of visits by customers on those online channels.

Launched by the Government of Abu Dhabi, the initiative was aimed at accelerating the emirate’s drive towards digitisation along with encouraging customers to make more use of the available online services, saving them and government employees both time and resources.

“In 2020, many digital initiatives will be completed, which will be launched and implemented under the umbrella of the Digital Month initiative, through which a new concept will be explored to provide government services to enhance customer experience, by employing modern and connected technologies such as, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and blockchain technology,” Ali Al Ketbi, chairman of the Department of Government Support, said at the time of the launch.

The emirates also launched ‘Abu Dhabi Pay’ at the start of May, making payments for all types of government services available online. The platform, which was launched by the Department of Government Support is accessible through the TAMM portal, with customers given the option of a standardised way of making digital payments for government services.