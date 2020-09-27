Abu Dhabi: ADQ owned Abu Dhabi Ports on Sunday announced its acquisition of MICCO Logistics, expanding its own logistics portfolio as the group looks to drive the emirate’s growth as key hub for international trade.
“We are collaborating with Abu Dhabi Ports to transform its logistics arm into one of the largest, most capable and most cost-efficient providers of fully integrated and holistic logistics solutions in the UAE and beyond,” said Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, vice chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports and chief investment officer at ADQ.
“This reflects ADQ’s key role in stimulating economic development and growth through our logistics cluster while further strengthening Abu Dhabi Ports’ strategic position as a leading provider of integrated port and industrial zone services,” he added.
Founded in 1978, MICCO Logistics is one of the first local freight forwarders established in Abu Dhabi and one of the first businesses to offer consolidated freight services to the emirate’s oil and gas industry.
With a modern ground fleet comprised of more than 350 prime movers with diversified fleet of trailers, specialised storage facilities, MICCO’s diverse portfolio of logistics solutions includes freight management in project, contract, and commercial logistics, multi-modal transport, warehousing and distribution, stevedoring, as well as road feeder services for the aviation segment.
As the first logistics company to establish its presence in the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), MICCO’s distribution centre includes several temperature-controlled warehousing services that are ideally suited for storing sensitive cargo for extended periods.
“The acquisition of MICCO is a critical step in our emirate’s journey to establish itself as a leading hub within the global trade and supply chains,” said captain Mohammad Juma Al Shamisi, group CEO, Abu Dhabi Ports. “The combined advantage of both organisations means that Abu Dhabi Ports will be able to compete on the regional and global stage as a provider of holistic logistics solutions, enhancing what we offer to both existing and prospective customers,” he added.