Ras Al Khaimah will host the restaurant located at the highest point in the country - 1,484 metres above sea level - from October 1. Which is why the restaurant operator had no trouble finding a name for it - '1484 by Puro'.
Image Credit: Supplied
It is located next to the Jais Adventure Centre and will offer guests views of the peaks and valleys of the Hajar mountains.
Image Credit: Supplied
Positioned on the mountain-facing façade of the Jais Adventure Peak, an entire side of the venue consists of ceiling-to-floor windows that open up to uninterrupted views of the landscape.
Image Credit: Supplied
It will have a maximum seating capacity of 76 guests. The dining offering incorporates fresh locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant is the latest venture by Puro, an independent dining concept with two existing restaurants at Al Marjan Island and at the Jais Viewing Deck Park.
Image Credit: Supplied
Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAK Hospitality Holding, said: “Jebel Jais is one of the most popular landmarks in Ras Al Khaimah, offering visitors a host of bucket-list adventures that guarantee memorable experiences.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
In 2018, it became home to the world longest zipline, suspended 1,680 metres above sea level, on which riders travel at speeds close to 150kph.
Image Credit: Supplied
With the opening of 1484 by Puro at the Jebel Jais Welcome Center, visitors can now enjoy an all-encompassing experience at the standalone destination that is the Jais Adventure Peak, home to thrilling adventure attractions such as the Jebel Jais Flight, Jais Sky Maze, and the Jais Sky Tour.”
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
Serving up a variety of healthy, flavour-packed options with a nod to the delights of the Arabian Gulf only meters away and temperatures that are around 10 degrees lower than sea level, 1484 by Puro welcomes diners to try breakfast favourites such as Eggs Benedict, traditional Shakshuka and more. Sweet-toothed guests will delight in the S’Mores Pancake topped with marshmallow cream and maple syrup, as well as the Banana Boat Granola with yoghurt, berries, raw honey and almonds.
Image Credit: Supplied
A trek through the rough side... Ras Al Khaimah emerged the most popular pick for domestic tourists in a new dnata Travel survey.
Image Credit: Supplied
The emirate has become a popular staycation destination among UAE residents.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The UAE’s highest peak, Jebel Jais is part of the spectacular Hajar mountain range in the eastern part of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates and Oman. Towering at 1,934 m above sea level, Jebel Jais boasts breath-taking vistas and thrilling adventures for every visitor.
Image Credit: Supplied