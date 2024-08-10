Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: TP-Link Archer BE9300 Router

Pros

Versatile connectivity

Robust hardware

Easy set-up

Impressive speeds

Cons

Potential overheating

The TP-Link Archer BE9300 is known to deliver 'blistering' speeds of up to 9214Mbps. Designed to handle the most demanding tasks, it's a powerhouse for gamers, content creators, and anyone seeking peak Wi-Fi performance. With tri-band technology, the router can efficiently handle multiple devices and data-intensive tasks simultaneously. Whether you're streaming 8K content, engaging in immersive virtual reality (VR) experiences, or hosting online multiplayer games, the BE9300 delivers solid speed and reliability. The Archer BE550 is equipped with five 2.5G ports, including one WAN port and four LAN ports. Its wired connectivity eliminates bottlenecks, ensuring smooth data transfers for high-demand applications like NAS storage, online gaming, and 4K video editing. It also offers a range of features to elevate your network experience, including multi-link operation, which combines multiple Wi-Fi bands and channels for increased throughput, reduced latency, and improved reliability. By packing 20 per cent more data into each signal, 4K-QAM delivers faster speeds and smoother performance. While most reviews are all for this device, some have complained of one drawback: It can generate heat, which might require proper ventilation.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh64.50 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year warranty for Dh46 and two-year warranty for Dh75.

Best Appliance Deal: Midea Pedestal Fan

Pros

Three speed settings

Adjustable height and tilt

7.5-hour timer

Remote control included

Cons

Can be noisy

A no-frills fan that still packs in all the features you’re looking for, Midea’s pedestal fan is a must-have for summer months in the UAE. Adnan Shaikh, a 27-year-old mechanical engineer in Abu Dhabi, said: “When my air conditioner just couldn’t cope with the summer heat, I bought this Midea fan for my bedroom. It’s a lifesaver! It works quietly and cools down my room quickly, and I can adjust the speed and timer with the remote control.” There are three speeds to choose from, along with different wind modes, which you can select via its LED panel, or through the remote control. You can set the fan to oscillate, and adjust its height as you prefer. The timer can be set for up to 7.5 hours – a useful feature for night use. Reviewers say it works well and is durable and reliable, but can be a little noisy at higher speeds.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

Best Beauty Deal: L’Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Golden Mask

For those with dry, damaged, or chemically treated hair, achieving healthy and radiant hair can feel like an uphill battle. Well, here's L'Oreal to the rescue. This innovative mask boasts of a unique formula infused with gold quinoa and protein. Bursting with vitamins and minerals, these elements act like a power-up, giving your hair the strength it needs to grow long and healthy. Moreover, gold quinoa and protein work together to effectively address surface damage and hair follicles, leaving the hair feeling smoother and healthier, as well as boosting its shine. This mask is also specifically designed to be lightweight, avoiding any greasy residue that can weigh down your hair.