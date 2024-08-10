Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

But you don’t have to lift a finger to search for what’s on sale. Leave the research to us – we’re bringing you some of the best deals the website has on offer, right at this moment. You can expect slashed prices across the website, on all your favourite electronics, appliances, beauty products, perfumes and more, along with plenty of Back to School discounts.

Return to this space daily to see updated offers, and become a Prime member to take advantage of free, fast delivery.

Best Electronics Deal: Sony WF-1000XM4

Pros

Full-bodied sound

Excellent ergonomics

Packed with features

Excellent noise cancellation

Cons

Middling battery life

A stellar pair by Sony, the WF-1000XM4 is “small but powerful, with excellent noise-cancellation for study sessions”, according to our audio expert. Combining fantastic performance, ergonomics and build quality, it’s the complete package, if you’re an Android user who’s looking for an in-ear pair. The compact, wireless headphones offer features like Speak-to-Chat (which automatically switches off noise cancellation and pauses music when you’re talking to someone), DSEE Extreme audio upscaling (which uses artificial intelligence to upscale compressed sound sources, making it clearer and livelier), as well as adaptive noise cancellation. Reviewers find this earbuds’ Headphones app to be particularly useful – it’s where they can fiddle with all the features, customise EQ, and assign controls to the capacitive touch surface of each earbud. Three mics in each earbud help you command voice assistants, make calls and manage ANC. Overall, it’s a fantastic pair of headphones, but its battery life of eight hours could be better.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh68.33 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh52, and two-year extended warranty for Dh73.

Best Home Deal: Pro Breeze Oscillating Tower Fan

Pros

Three fan speeds

Automatic timer

Aromatherapy feature

Cons

Airflow reduces over time, if not cleaned regularly

Providing excellent value for money, and garnering over 3,000 4.5-star reviews on Amazon, Pro Breeze’s option likely has everything you’re looking for in a tower fan. It comes with three fan speeds and three wind modes (normal, natural and sleep), along with decent 70° oscillation coverage. You can also operate the 7.5-hour automatic timer with flexible 30-minute increments. Reviewers love that this fan has a bonus they weren’t expecting – a built-in essential oils tray that converts it into an aromatherapy diffuser. However, some reviewers caution that regular cleaning is required, otherwise the fan’s airflow can be affected.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18 and two-year extended warranty for Dh25.

Best Hair Care Deal: Nizoral Anti Dandruff Shampoo

There's a good chance that you've heard of Nizoral miracles in dandruff forums and the like. Dr Khalil picks this ketoconazole formula for its antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties. Find relief for an itchy and scaly scalp with the popular Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo. It's suitable for colour-treated and chemically processed hair. The brand suggests shampooing with Nizoral twice a week, and you can continue to use your regular shampoo in between. Reviewers say they noticed results from the first wash itself, and mention how quickly the flakes disappeared right after, with no signs of itching.