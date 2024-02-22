Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

Pros

Fast built-in S Pen

Excellent display

Cameras have great low light performance

Sleek design

Fast charging

Cons

Shorter battery life than Galaxy S21 Ultra

Not the latest model

Do you need a second phone, or a flagship model that’s available at slashed prices? Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the way to go – it’s currently 42 per cent off on Amazon. While Samsung launched its latest Galaxy S24 range of smartphones earlier this year, the S22 is nothing to scoff at. This version has a responsive S Pen that’s 70 per cent faster than its predecessor, with less latency. One of its other big upgrades is its camera system – the phone includes a large main sensor for better low-light pictures, an AI-enhanced portrait mode, and a Super Clear lens that brings every detail to life. Reviewers love its AMOLED display panel, which is bright and even performs well outdoors in full daylight. While the battery life could be better – it lasts a little over 10 hours, which is just average by most standards – the phone does come with 45W fast charging capabilities. Get this beautiful phone on discount for yourself or as a gift ahead of Ramadan – the price just couldn’t be better.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh245.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh171, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh285, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh363.

Best E-Scooter Deal: Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Go

Pros

Light, foldable design

Dual braking system

Choose from three riding modes

Useful app

Cons

Maximum weight of 90kg

If you’re looking for a lightweight e-scooter to zoom around your neighbourhood and to public transport stations, look no further. The Xiaomi 4 Go is foldable and light, at 13.7kg. It offers a maximum speed of 20km/h, and a travel range of 18km per charge. The 8.1-inch wheels are perfect for city cruising, and the dual braking system ensures you can come to a complete stop exactly when you need to. Choose from three riding modes on the dashboard, and get the Xiaomi app to take advantage of the scooter management centre, where you can see remaining mileage, battery level information, firmware upgrades and more. Teens in the reviews love the e-scooter, but do note that it has a weight limit of 90kg so it’s not suitable for people with heavier builds.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh83.33 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh57 and two-year extended warranty for Dh81.

Best Skincare Deal: Eucerin Face Sunscreen Oil Control Gel-Cream

At 45 per cent off during Beauty Week, pick up Eucerin’s oil control sunscreen for the face – an essential in both winter and summer. With sun protection factor (SPF) 50+, this facial sunscreen is ideal for acne-prone or oily skin. The formula includes glycyrrhetinic acid to support the skin’s own DNA repair mechanism, and also combines broadband and photostable UVA and UVB filters for high ultraviolet protection. Reviewers love that it goes on as an ultra-light, non-greasy gel-cream, without leaving any white cast. Some even use it under make-up with no issues.