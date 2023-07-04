Pros

Excellent video quality

No wiring involved in set-up

Live view and two-way talk

Wide-angle view

Cons

Battery life could be improved

Knock, knock. Who’s there? You won’t have to guess, with EZVIZ’s video door viewer and doorbell. The camera is equipped with a 155-degree viewing angle, so you can see anyone approaching your door. The gadget allows for two-way talk and alerts you to visitors, with real-time video. So, even if you’re on holiday, you’ll know if someone dropped off a package on your doorstep, or if someone came by to see you – in fact, you can even speak to them through your smartphone. The camera is designed to fit seamlessly into the door, and the door viewer’s 1080p 4.3-inch colour screen gives members of your household the ability to safely check who’s outside before granting them access. Reviewers were happy with the product, but did mention that the battery lasts for just 40 days before it has to be recharged. Check out other outdoor security cameras.

Bonus: Redeem an extra 10% discount with Citibank, by applying the code ‘CB10JUL’ at checkout. You can also save Dh50 if you are a Prime member, with the promo code ‘PRIMEX15’.

2. Best Home Appliance Deal: Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Pros

Mops and vacuums simultaneously

Features several cleaning customisation options

Self-emptying dustbin

Efficiently tracks cleaning routes

Cons

Does not work on a 5GHz Wi-Fi network, some reviewers say

On the lookout for an all-in-one floor cleaner? Roborock Q7 Max+ doesn’t just vacuum, it mops and empties its own dustbin. This capable robot vacuum uses 4,200Pa of suction power to navigate around your home and efficiently clean up dust and debris. Its LiDAR (light detection and ranging) navigation system allows it to create precise maps, and monitor cleaning routes. Reviewers say the device’s dustbin and water tank are quite large (470ml and 350ml respectively), so they don’t have to clean it out or refill very often. But do note that it works on a 2.5GHz Wi-Fi connection, so if you have a 5GHz connection, you might find a more suitable pick from this list.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh249.92 for 12 months with select banks. You can also redeem and extra 10% discount with Citibank, by applying the code ‘CB10JUL’ at checkout.

3. Best Car Accessory Deal: VIOFO Dash Cam

Pros

Clear visuals Includes night vision

Both front and rear cameras included

App offers useful information

Cons

Night vision could be improved

If you’ve been looking out for a dash cam, consider VIOFO’s offering – it features both front and rear cameras in high-quality 2K resolution. The dash cam is built with 5GHz Wi-Fi connection technology, which equates to much faster transfer speeds than usual – up to 8MBps or four times faster than traditional 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. You can check out the video footage with the VIOFO app on your smartphone, and access live views, recorded videos and sharing functionalities. The device also has a built-in GPS (global positioning system), so it’s easy to track route data. Reviewers say the dash cam automatically changes the brightness of the visuals at night, thanks to its WDR (wide dynamic range) technology, but the video quality leaves something to be desired, since it’s often grainy and dark.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh111.57 for 12 months with select banks. Redeem an extra 15% discount with ADCB X Mastercard, by applying the code ‘ADCB15’ at checkout.

4. Best Kitchen Appliance Deal: PopBabies Personal Smoothie Blender

Pros

Detachable bottle for drinking

Clever handle design

Includes funnel and ice cube tray accessories

Cons

Doesn’t blend large chunks of ingredients smoothly, reviewers say

On-the-go smoothies are a great idea in the summer. PopBabies’ Personal Smoothie Blender offers value for money with its simple, effective one-button operation. The blender has a sturdy handle that helps you detach the jar to drink your beverage, so that you can leave the motor behind. There are indicators in both ounces and millilitres so you can get your proportions right. Reviewers do note that it’s best to chop fruits and veg into small pieces before adding them to the blender, since it may not be powerful enough to break up large pieces smoothly. Check out other smoothie makers.

Bonus: Redeem an extra 10% discount with Citibank, by applying the code ‘CB10JUL’ at checkout.

5. Best Headphones Deal: SoundPEATS A7 Pro Bluetooth Headset

Pros

Excellent noise reduction technology

Connects with two devices simultaneously

Lightweight design

Impressive battery life

Cons

Monoaural headset may not suit your needs

Whether you’re gaming or working, SoundPEATS A7 Pro offers excellent audio, with a high-quality mic, ensuring you’re connected and clear at all times. The device uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology for noise cancellation – but do note that it’s a monoaural (or single ear) headset, so you will be able to hear surrounding sounds/voices from the other ear. You can pair it via Bluetooth 5.2 to two mobile phones or devices so that you’re connected to them simultaneously. The headset features a handy one-key mute function, along with volume controls. It’s a lightweight device that’s excellent for remote office workers and gamers alike.

Bonus: Save 15% on this product if you are a Prime member, with the promo code ‘PRIMEX15’.

6. Best Organiser Deal: TenSteed Data Cable Organiser Storage Box with Lid

Tired of cluttered drawers and desks? Get organised with this storage box that comprises eight compartments for all the cables you use to power your speakers, computer, TV, and other gadgets. It even comes with 10 cable ties so that your wires are tangle-free. The storage box is transparent and has a lid, for easy access.

7. Best Home Deal: TUOYECHEN Mirror Tiles (10 Pieces)

An easy way to add a little pizzazz to your home, TUOYECHEN’s mirror tiles are extremely easy to use. Made of high-quality acrylic, they offer a good substitute for glass mirrors, especially in high-traffic areas or in your child’s room. The mirrors have a striped effect, making them look three-dimensional, and they are applied onto the wall with an adhesive sticker. Reviewers say they’re easy to peel and produce a pleasant art deco look, when placed.