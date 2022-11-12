Did you just welcome a newborn into the world, or do you know someone who is expecting to, soon? With tiny little babies come a whole mountain of necessities, from baby bottles and blankets to changing bags and bouncers. If you’re looking for baby products, now is the perfect time to check off the boxes on your shopping list. Single’s Day sales are on, which means huge savings on big budget items, like baby strollers and car seats! Check out our top picks below, and shop on noon for great deals on everything you need for your little one.

1. Best Baby Blanket: aden + anais Classic Dream Blanket, Paisley

Pros

Lightweight muslin material

Machine washable

Nine prints to choose from

Cons

Some reviewers say it is not as soft as expected

Baby care often begins with a blanket. A baby experiencing restful sleep is every parent’s dream come true. Give your little one the best shot at restful sleep, with this pre-washed, 100% muslin cotton blanket by aden + anais. It’s extremely soft, and remains so, even after washing, so you don't have to worry about it irritating baby skin. The material is light and reduces the risk of overheating. Choose from nine beautiful prints, or better yet, buy multiple ones to use regularly!

Bonus: This product is eligible for 10% off with the coupon code SAVEBIG.

2. Best Car Seat: Maxi-Cosi Marble Car Seat, Essential Graphite

Maxi-Cosi Marble Car Seat, Essential Graphite Image Credit: noon

Pros

Reclines to near-flat position

Luxurious, padded inlays

i-Size compliant

Large canopy offers sun protection

Cons

Expensive

Can only be used with ISOFIX base

Offer your baby the best seat in the car, with Maxi-Cosi Marble. This plush car seat grows with your child, and features eight different headrest and harness height positions. Reviewers love that it has a 157° recline position that causes the seat to become nearly flat, so your baby can snooze away on long journeys. The extra-soft newborn inlay and padded seat offer maximum comfort, and the large sun canopy features a peek-a-boo window so that your baby can sleep undisturbed, even when you check on him/her. The car seat meets the European Union’s i-size regulation, which is a safety standard that provides better protection from side impacts, and keeps children facing rearward for longer. Rest assured, if you’re looking for both security and comfort, this is a great pick! But make sure your vehicle supports ISOFIX – the international standard for child car seat fittings in cars – before buying.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh90, with select banks.

3. Best Stroller: Chicco London Up Single Stroller, Red Passion

Chicco London Up Single Stroller Image Credit: noon

Pros

Lockable wheels

5-point harness for safety

Single-hand recline adjustment

Accessories included

Cons

Weighs a considerable 7.2kg

Compact and easy to manoeuvre, Chicco’s London Up stroller is ideal for children from 0 to 3 years old. Its safety features are spot-on: there’s a padded bumper bar, and a five-point harness and protection strap that prevents your child from standing up or falling out from the seat. Using just one hand, you can adjust the seat to four different positions. The stroller seat and storage compartment are both spacious, but amazingly, the entire stroller can be collapsed into a compact, umbrella-like structure when you want to load it into your car. Reviewers find it to be dependable and very easy to manage.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh28, with select banks.

4. Best Bouncer: BabyBjörn Bouncer Bliss, Old Rose

BabyBjörn Bouncer Bliss Image Credit: noon

Pros

Ergonomic design

No batteries or cords required

Features three positions

Easy to clean

Folds flat

Cons

Rocking is not automated

With BabyBjörn’s Bouncer Bliss, create the perfect cosy nook for your baby to play or rest in, as you carry on with chores around the house. The bouncer features 3D jersey material that’s soft and extra gentle against a newborn’s delicate skin. The best part? The fabric seat is very easy to clean – just remove it and pop it in the washing machine. There are no motors or batteries needed here; the bouncer uses your baby’s movement to rock gently. Reviewers appreciate that its ergonomic design ensures baby’s weight is evenly distributed, and offers good support to the back, neck and head. Choose from three different positions for play, rest and sleep! The bouncer can be used for newborns and children up to the age of two.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh49, with select banks.

5. Best Changing Bag: PacaPod Lite Feeder Pod Changing Bag, Map Print

PacaPod Lite Feeder Pod Changing Bag Image Credit: noon

Pros

Easy to clean

Clips onto strollers

Lightweight and durable

Spacious

Cons

Pod shape cannot accommodate mid-sized or large containers

A handy little companion whenever you’re out and about with your baby, the PacaPod Lite Feeder Pod stores up to four milk bottles, or can be used as an insulated bag for snacks when your child is weaning. The bag keeps its contents warm for up to three hours. Reviewers say they take it with them everywhere! It easily clips on to your stroller’s handle bar, and if you’re travelling, you can unzip and flat-pack it right into your suitcase. The pod is made with a durable weave fabric, and it’s extremely easy to wipe clean.

6. Best Baby Bottle: Philips Avent Natural 2.0 Baby Feeding Bottle, 330ml

Philips Avent Natural 2.0 Baby Feeding Bottle Image Credit: noon

Pros

Includes anti-colic valve

Ergonomic design

Easy to clean

Cons

Bottle cap may be difficult to remove

With a soft, anti-collapsible ribbed teat, and an ergonomic shape that even babies will find comfortable to hold, this Philips’ Avent feeding bottle is a must-have. Suitable for children aged 6 to 9 months, the bottle features an anti-colic valve that helps keep air away from your baby’s stomach, and reduces discomfort. Reviewers especially like that its wide bottle neck makes it easy to fill up and clean, but find that the bottle cap often needs two hands, and considerable strength, to pop open.

7. Best for Hair and Body: Mustela Baby Skin Freshener, 200ml

Mustela Baby Skin Freshener Image Credit: noon

Pros

Hypoallergenic

Makes brushing hair easier

Made with natural ingredients

Cons

Some reviewers say it does not last long when applied

Give your baby a fresh start when they wake up from a nap. Mustela Baby Skin Freshener is formulated with organic chamomile water, retrieved from French organic farms. It gently refreshes the skin while lightly perfuming it with natural ingredients. The freshener can even be used to style or detangle hair, and helps limit knots. It's the perfect solution for babies, since they don't need to bathe as frequently as adults.

8. Best Toilet Trainer: Diaper Champ Potty Training Seat

Diaper Champ Potty Training Seat Image Credit: noon

Pros

Sturdy and durable

Multifunctional

Three colours to choose from

Cons

Not easily portable

If it’s time for your toddler to ditch diapers for a potty training seat, consider Diaper Champ’s multifunctional option. It’s a potty, toilet seat and step stool, all in one, so it’ll help your child in every stage of toilet training. Choose from three colours and help your little one enjoy their independence as they succeed at this important milestone.