We’re quickly heading into December, which means great weather and plenty of festivities ahead – from the holiday season to New Year. Make sure your younger family members and friends wrap up the year on a memorable note, with toys that will keep them entertained and engaged for hours. We’ve curated a wide range of unique gifts that are perfect for boys and girls, aged 18 months all the way up to 16 years. Make sure you shop early so that you can take advantage of noon’s Yellow Friday Sale offers! Check out our favourite toy picks below for all the kids you know and love – grab these gifts and stock up for upcoming special occasions, like birthdays, baby showers, Christmas or New Year.

1. Best Building Set: LEGO Dubai Model Skyline, 740 Pieces

Dubai is home to one of the most spectacular skylines in the world. Inspire your teenage kids with this building set, or present it as a souvenir to visiting family and friends in the holiday season. Suitable for people aged 16 and above, the LEGO architecture set features iconic Dubai landmarks, like Burj Khalifa, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame and more. It’s a great way to relax, relieve stress and watch the familiar, beloved skyline come to life.

Bonus: You can opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

2. Best Board Game: Monopoly Dubai

You’ve probably played Monopoly – one of the most popular board games in the world – and likely loved it. Now, spot Dubai’s world-famous landmarks on the board, as you tussle with opponents for the crown of real estate mogul. This engaging version will feel relevant and familiar, since it features instant transactions, tap technology, and cashless gameplay. It’s the perfect way to unwind with family and friends during winter break – up to six players can join in the fun!

Bonus: You can opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

3. Best STEM Toy: PlayShifu Tacto Coding

If you’re looking for a gift that incorporates science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning into a fun, engaging toy, this PlayShifu Tacto Coding game is the one to get. Ideal for kids aged 4 to 10, the game turns tablets into a coding adventure. It helps kids think in code, by integrating fundamental concepts like input-output, loops, and sequencing, but keeps them engaged through visual elements and storytelling. Make sure your gift recipient has a compatible tablet at hand, before buying this present. The game is supported on iPads 5 and above, Android tablets (7 inches and above, with minimum 2GB RAM), Fire 8 and Fire 10.

Bonus: You can opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

4. Best Toy for Free Play: NERF Ultra Dorado Motorised Blaster (12 Darts)

The weather is getting cooler, so it’s the perfect time for outdoor play. This NERF Ultra Dorado Blaster has a six-dart cylinder that’s open in the back for quick reloading, and comes with 12 Ultra Darts, which can fly up to a whopping 36m before falling. Let your kids chase each other, hone their aim and motor coordination, and have a blast, with these lightweight, easy-to-use toys – all while you finally get to enjoy a cup of tea, in peace!

Bonus: You can opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

5. Best Doll Playset: Barbie Blonde Doll and Playset

Instill a love of animals in children with an activity-filled Barbie playset that includes three puppies, ready for their baths. The set, suitable for kids aged three and above, comes with a pink bottle that can be filled with bubble water (not included) – your little ones can add it to the bath tub and give three adorable pups a good scrub. Barbie’s bath set includes a towel, soap dispenser bottle, brush and scrubber with clips that fit on her hand for active storytelling.

Bonus: You can opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

6. Best Bouncy Castle: INTEX Jump-O-Lene Castle Bouncer

Let children’s imagination run free with a bouncy castle that has a soft, inflatable floor, high walls and four turrets. There’s even a crawl-through door! The Jump-O-Lene Castle Bouncer provides a safe play environment for up to two kids, who can use it either indoors or outdoors. And if, with frequent use, you find the material has a rip or tear anywhere, you can use a repair patch (included) to fix it right up. The castle comes with a useful box that can be stored on shelves or stacked out of the away.

Bonus: You can opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

7. Best Modelling Clay Toy: Play-Doh Tootie The Unicorn Ice Cream Playset

Children love to be amused, and Tootie is up for the job of providing endless hours of fun. Suitable for kids aged three and above, this playset includes two non-toxic Play-Doh colours swirled together in a can so that children can make rainbow creations. They can use Tootie to squeeze out four types of clay sundaes – she even makes nine silly sounds and changes her facial expressions! Once the sundae has been served, kids can add candles and toppings with 20 moulds – all included.

Bonus: You can opt for interest-free payments with tabby.

8. Best Interactive Toy: Cocomelon Interactive Learning JJ Doll

Toddlers aged 18 months and above will love this interactive JJ doll that’s part of the popular children’s streaming show Cocomelon. Lights, sounds, music and colours help teach over 50 phrases to little ones, encouraging them to learn their alphabets and numbers even as they recognise colours.

Bonus: You can opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.