Take ballet flats , for instance, which re-emerged as an Instagram trend and went viral last spring. From technology to fashion, several items from the early 2000s are regaining attention, thanks to Gen Z’s fascination with Y2K classics – whether it’s instant cameras and flip phones or classic Crocs and Bayonetta glasses.

Similarly, this year, one of Longchamp’s classic bags, the Le Pliage tote, found TikTok fame and could be seen on the shoulders of celebrities and fashionistas around the world. The luxury tote has been a standard for chic, practical women who are always on the go, ever since it launched in 1993. But Gen Z has found new appreciation for how it serves as the perfect shoulder bag for the office, weekend trips or supermarket runs.

In our curated list below, we’ve highlighted not just Le Pliage, but other top-rated luxury totes on Amazon that are worth picking up for yourself or a loved on this holiday season, as well. This Christmas or New Year, give the women in your life a practical but stylish bag – one they’ll soon come to realise they can’t leave home without!

1. Best Overall: Longchamp Le Pliage Original Top Handle Bag

The French bag that started the luxury tote trend in 2023, Longchamp’s Le Pliage has been in circulation for decades, but is still as chic and practical as ever. Made with nylon, recycled polyamide canvas and Russian leather trimmings, the bag has been crafted with the Japanese art of origami as inspiration – it can be folded away to the size of a paperback book. Perfect for travel, it’s spacious, with 9cm-long handles that you can sling onto your shoulder. Zipper and stud closures secure all your belongings safely. Choose from a variety of colours to suit your style.

2. Best for Travel: Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote

Few bags manage to weather the hustle and bustle of airports and flights, while still looking chic. Kate Spade’s New York All Day tote is one of them. This large bag is constructed from smooth leather, and comes with a drop pocket for cards, keys and other essentials. It’s a great bag to carry with you on travels, since it’s incredibly spacious and fits a water bottle, make-up pouch, electronics, snacks, books, and lots more, with room to spare. Reviewers say the only qualm is that it doesn’t have a zipper closure, so make sure to keep an eye on the bag when you’re out.

3. Best for Work: Michael Kors Jet Set Tote Bag

A sturdy, chic tote that’s perfect for work, Michael Kors’ Jet Set bag features gold-tone hardware and a signature coated canvas upper, with a smooth polyester lining. Double top handles make it easy to sling onto your shoulder or carry on your arm. The bag is roomy enough enough to fit a tablet, books, a water bottle and all your personal essentials. Reviewers like that it has plenty of sleeves and zippered pockets – there are two side pockets on the external portion, as well. With a classic appeal, it’ll suit any outfit and any occasion.

4. Best for Organisation: Bellroy Tokyo Wonder Tote

Another TikTok favourite, the stylish Bellroy Tokyo tote makes carrying things convenient and stylish at the same time. This 12-litre bag makes organisation intuitive, thanks to its many hidden sleeves and compartments. A mesh zip pocket and two side sleeves are placed in the interiors, along with a padded 14-inch laptop sleeve that has enough space to fit a tablet. That’s just on the inside; on the outside, you have quick access to pockets that are divided into two sections – the pocket on the rear has button closures to keep documents safe. The bag is very well made, say happy buyers, who appreciate its durability and water-resistant recycled fabric. Eco-tanned leather accents elevate the entire look of the bag.

5. Best Design: Ted Baker Jimma Tote Bag

Wrapped up in a bow, Ted Baker’s Jimma Bag makes for the perfect gift this holiday season. As one of the brand’s roomiest tote bags, this large faux leather tote features comfortable top handles to wear over the shoulders. It has an internal detachable pocket, and a large tied bow around the outer body that’s eye-catching in both texture and design. Despite its elegant appeal, the bag is splashproof, so it’s durable enough to use all day, every day. Wrap it up for a loved one and watch them fall in love!

6. Best Sustainable Bag: Fossil Jacqueline Tote Bag

If you’re a conscientious shopper who cares about the environment, you’ll be pleased to find Fossil’s Jacqueline bag meets both your style and sustainability requirements. With a relaxed shape and two-way zipper, this tote easily fits all your daily essentials – it also has a zippered pocket and two slide pockets on the inside. The bag is made with Litehide, which is leather that has undergone resource-efficient raw materials processing, significantly reducing water consumption, carbon emissions and waste. Choose from seven colours and enjoy the luxurious look and feel of this stylish, beautiful bag.

7. Best Sporty Bag: Lacoste Tote Bag

For women who are always on the go, pick up this elegant Lacoste tote, made with vegan synthetic fabric. Offering a clean-lined silhouette, the bag is large enough to carry A4-sized books, a tablet, and all your personal essentials. The large compartment closes up with a zipper, and there’s an interior zippered pocket for small valuables, as well. Carry the bag on the crook of your arm or the shoulder – it’s double top handles will keep your hands free no matter how you prefer to hold it. Choose from three colours, and seamlessly transition from home to work, to the gym, while keeping things stylish.

8. Best Printed Bag: Tory Burch Olive BasketWeave Tote

Love patterns and prints? Tory Burch’s olive tote bag features a basketweave design that’s both eye-catching and memorable. Crafted from cotton canvas and finished with a laser-cut double-T accent, the tote bag features a pin-snap closure. The top handles have an eight-inch drop and are comfortable to both swing onto the shoulder or hold in the hand. Inside, you’ll find both a patch pocket and a zippered one. Playful, yet polished, it’s a bag that’ll brighten up your day.

