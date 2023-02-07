Pros

Bundled with a pair of Buds2Pro

200MP resolution on wide-angle camera

Fastest Snapdragon chipset yet

Exterior made from eco-friendly materials

Cons

Same battery capacity as S22 Ultra

Wow your Valentine with the latest flagship smartphone on the market - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - paired with the Buds2Pro, in this value deal. Dropping just a day after Valentine's Day on February 15, 2023, the new Ultra is the electronics giant's most eco-friendly phone to date, with the exterior made from recycled glass and PET film. Like its predecessor, the S23 Ultra promises excellent night photography and super high-resolution pictures on the upgraded 200MP wide-angle camera. It runs on the fastest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset yet, the 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, which minimises load times and battery use. Ideal for both work and play, your partner will love the large AMOLED display for all their needs. Pick from colours cream, green and black, besides lavender. The included Galaxy Buds2 Pro elevates the entire experience, with active noise cancellation and instant Galaxy pairing. For more details on what's new, check out our breakdown of S23, S23+ and s23 Ultra releases.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh454.08 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty on the smartphone. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh312, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh522, and two-year damage protection plus a one-year extended warranty for Dh666.

2. Best Hair Tool Gift Set: Premium Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Limited Gift Set Edition

Pros

Reduces heat damage by measuring the temperature 40 times per second

Fast-drying technology

Premium hair tool in elegant accents

Five magnetic attachments

Comes with microfibre cleaning cloth, paddle brush and detangling comb

Cons

Expensive

Perfect for a Dyson Supersonic fan, this highly sought-after premium hair dryer will get you lots of appreciation. The limited gift set edition consists of the main unit in Prussian blue, with five magnetic attachments for styling, in a Dyson storage box. The hair dryer is well-known for its fast-drying digital motor V9 and intelligent heat that protects the hair. With four heat settings and three speeds, your partner is going to be thrilled when they get ready faster in the mornings. This tool is engineered for different hair types, including a diffuser for curls and a wide-tooth comb for kinky hair. Reviews attest to how quickly this device dries the hair, without any noticeable frizz or heat damage. They also point out that it's extremely gentle on weak, fine hair.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh156.58 for 12 months with select banks.

3. Best Watch Set: A|X Armani Exchange Men's Black-Tone Stainless Steel Watch and Bracelet Gift Set

Pros

Tells the date

All-black stainless steel body

Includes a leather bracelet

Water-resistant in up to 50 metres of depth

Cons

Bracelet can be underwhelming

Gift him an all-black matte wristwatch by Armani Exchange in a smart gift box that comes with a complimentary leather bracelet. It has a charming textured dial encased in a 46mm case, with a date window. Reviewers call it as it looks in the pictures: an elegant watch for daily wear and special occasions. The accessory is water-resistant at up to 50 metres of depth, so it's safe from accidental splashes. Check out other all-black watches.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh45.33 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh35 and two years for Dh49.

4. Best Jewellery Set: Swarovski Infinity Heart Jewellery Set

Symbolising eternal love, the Swarovski Infinity Heart necklace and earrings should be your go-to Valentine's jewellery present. With rose-gold accents, the matching set carries the same infinity motif, studded in white, sparkling stones. The mixed metal necklace features a centerpiece heart that is sure to flatter on any romantic occasion. Five-star reviewers loved receiving the set as a gift, calling it simple yet elegant. However, they do add that the 38cm chain can be short for some. Both pieces of jewellery come in a Swarovski-branded box.

5. Best Fashion Set: Massi Morino Men's Tie and Pocket Handkerchiefs, Cufflinks and Tie Clips

A dandy tie to go with a timeless formal wardrobe, this Massi Morino gift set is here to stay in your partner's closet. Complete with a pocket handkerchief, cufflinks and a silver tie pin, the 58-inch-long men's tie comes in a square dotted pattern, and is made of polyester. All accessories fit neatly into a branded box. Besides our dark red pick, there are a variety of designs, from paisley to stripes, to choose from. Reviewers commend the quality of the fabric and its potential for gift-giving, thanks to the no-nonsense packaging.

6. Best Skincare Set: Elizabeth Arden Advance Ceramide Capsules, 60-Piece Set

Luxury cosmetics brand Elizabeth Arden packs its four-step anti-ageing regimen in a set, for easy gifting. If your partner is a skincare enthusiast, they'll love the 60-piece Advanced Ceramide capsules, which mimic the skin's ceramides to support lipid levels for a smoother, firmer appearance. The other products in the set boost this main serum in the routine, starting with the Superstart Skin Renewal cream, followed by a Ceramide Lift and Firm day cream with broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection and then the night cream to seal it all in. Impressed reviewers say they've noticed an improvement in the appearance of their wrinkles.

7. Best Perfume Set for Him: Bvlgari 4-Piece Man In Black Eau de Parfum Spray Gift Set

For everyday use, opt for this indulgent gift set for your Valentine. From the design house of Bvlgari comes the four-piece Man In Black perfume set, consisting of an eau de parfum spray, an after-shave balm, shampoo and a shower gel. Man In Black is a spicy scent mixed with amber, iris concrete, leather accord and tonka bean. Buyers say the perfume is long-lasting and ages into an even more irresistible fragrance over time.

8. Best Perfume Set for Her: Versace Bright Crystal Eae de Toilette, 90ml Gift Set

For her, check out this stylish Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette (EDT) gift set by Versace. Along with the fragrance, you get a shower gel and body lotion, packed in a black Versace bag. The EDT is a light, airy scent with pomegranate and floral notes, coming in a 90ml pink glass bottle. Reviewers say that despite the fresh, lightweight scent, it surprisingly lasts all day long.