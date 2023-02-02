Have you been waiting for a new Samsung phone to drop? Good news! The wait is now over.

You can pre-order the phones on Amazon, and get amazing complimentary gifts: Galaxy Buds2 Pro, one-year coverage via Samsung Care, and 0% installments up to 12 months. Opt for Prime, for free, fast delivery so you can be one of the first to get your hands on the smartphone!

So, what’s new and what’s interesting? It’s still early days, but we’ve got the lowdown for you, before you hit ‘pre-order now’. Here’s all you need to know about the latest Samsung Galaxy lineup.

At a glance: Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ (pictured here) shares many of the same upgrades as the S23. Image Credit: Samsung

Pros

Premium design

Bright, vivid display

Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

Bundle offer on Amazon

Cons

No massive upgrades

Design

With AMOLED panels (a type of organice LED), colours are vibrant and blacks are full of depth on the Galaxy S23 and S23+ screens.

Visually, the Samsung Galaxy S23 remains nearly identical to the Galaxy S22, except for the design of the camera array – the raised metal island around it is gone. Instead, the phone’s three rear cameras line up neatly on its 6.1-inch brushed Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back. In terms of dimensions, it’s the same as its predecessor, although its power and volume buttons (made of recycled materials for the first time ever) are placed lower than before.

The S23+ has a similar design and look as the S23, but in bigger dimensions, and with a little more weight. The entire S23 line is IP68 rated, so the phones are resistant to water and dust. Both S23 and S23+ are available in four colours: phantom black, green, lavender, and cream.

Features

As the first big phone launch of 2023, the Galaxy S23 flagship phone has everyone’s attention. While no big upgrades were expected over the Galaxy S22 in any way, the newer model still has several solid feature bumps that are worth considering.

The Galaxy S23’s rear camera trio feature a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP f2.4 telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom. The 12MP selfie camera in the front allows 4K video recording. The phone’s night photography has been improved when compared to its predecessor, with an Expert Raw mode that now allows you to take incredibly clear 50MP stills. All these aspects are the same in the S23+.

But the biggest draw of these phones is their new mobile platform – Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a superfast processor that experts say rivals Apple’s best iPhones, in terms of power and speed. However, do note that the phones do not support satellite connectivity.

Samsung has also introduced new software features in its new line. You’ll find interesting new features in the phone’s Notes app, including co-create capabilities, and you’ll also have the ability to co-watch in Google Meet. The smartphones also come with new security features – for instance, switch on Maintenance Mode to protect all your data when someone works on your phone.

Specifications

Screen Display: S23: 6.1-inch AMOLED | S23+: 6.6-inch AMOLED

Resolution: 2340 x 1080px (both)

Platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (both)

Operating System: Android 13

RAM: 8GB (both)

Storage: S23: 128GB/256GB | S23+: 256GB/512GB

Cameras: 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 10MP telephoto camera (both)

Dimensions: S23: 5.8 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches | S23+: 6.2 x 3 x 0.3 inches

Battery size: S23: 3,900mAh | S23+: 4,700mAh

Charging speed (wired): S23: 25W | S23+: 45W

Conclusion

All in all, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ deliver premium build quality, along with plenty of power and features to ensure they’re your primary phones for a long time. While their upgrades are not groundbreaking, they serve the phones well, in terms of design, processing capabilities and battery power.

At a glance: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung's top-of-the-line phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, sports a whopping 200-megapixel camera. Image Credit: Samsung

Pros

Functional refinements

Excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

More base storage than ever before

Cons

Looks identical to its predecessor

Limited colours

Design

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers only a few subtle refinements, which are nearly impossible to spot, even if you’re familiar with the S22 Ultra. Its frame remains pill-shaped, with a curved front, however, the radius of the curved edges seem to have reduced in this edition, which means you’ll have a greater flat surface area to work with, especially when using the integrated S Pen.

The screen itself is a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel that’s bright and vibrant, and tuned to display more accurate colours in a range of ambient lighting scenarios.

In terms of durability, the phone is fully decked out: it features IP68-certified dust and water protection, along with the latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the rear and front. The S23 Ultra comes in four colours: phantom black, cream, green and lavender.

Features

The Ultra series has always stood out with its impressive camera system, and the S23 Ultra is no exception. The phone has done away with its primary 108MP resolution sensor from previous versions, and replaced it with a whopping 200MP main camera. This translates to consistent quality, when you’re taking pictures, along with higher contrast and a more stylised approach to colours. Video and image stabilisation has improved as well, and you can achieve double the angle of movement compared to last year’s Ultra, with the OIS.

The new Ultra is also a whole lot faster, smarter and more efficient than ever before. Samsung’s fabulous new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset brings with it the elimination of performance discrepancies, faster camera processing, greater performance and peak efficiency. However, the phone’s battery remains the same as the S22 Ultra – a 5,000mAh cell with 45W wired charging.

Like the Galaxy S23 and S23+, the S23 Ultra runs on Android 13, and features new collaborative features, routines and modes in its Samsung Notes app. Its Air Command and Air Gestures remain, as part of its S-Pen experience.

Specifications

Screen Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED

Resolution: 3088 x 1440 pixels

Platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Operating System: Android 13

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB

Cameras: 200MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 10MP telephoto camera

Dimensions: 6.4 x 3.1 x 0.35 inches

Battery size: 5,000mAh

Charging speed (wired): 45W

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a familiar design that conceals a sturdy build, with faster memory and storage. With its custom-tuned Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and impressive 200MP main camera, the S23 Ultra is setting a high standard in its early days.