Do you reach for your workout clothes to grab coffee or run errands? Even if you don't hit the gym regularly, you most likely own yoga pants, sweats, leggings or tracksuits, simply because they're comfortable. Activewear allows the wearer a certain range of movement and flexibility, making it a no-brainer on dress-down days. There’s little wonder, then, why athleisure pieces enjoy their own fashion limelight.

German sportswear brand Adidas has been driving the trend for decades. It has propelled celebrity athleisure collections, such as IVY PARK by American singer Beyoncé and Yeezy by American rapper Kanye West, to premium status. Not to mention, stars are often spotted making grocery runs in their matching workout sets, bumped up by a pair of stylish shades , sneakers and a handbag. Athleisure wear is the perfect blend of trendy and comfortable.

Add a few sets from Amazon to your wardrobe, from loungewear to jogging suits, at fantastic prices. Our list features only the best-rated fashionable activewear. Get a Prime membership to snag next-day, free delivery.

1. Best Knitted Tracksuit for Women: Linsery Women's 2-Piece Tracksuit

A mock neck never goes out of fashion, which is why this knitted tracksuit is our best choice. Linsery’s laidback two-piece set is the perfect winter outfit for a relaxing day out. Paired with trendy high-waist, wide-leg pants, the pullover top has long sleeves and a chic side slit on either side. Reviewers come from TikTok, recommending the athleisure-slash-lounge set for its softness and flattering combination with sneakers and boots.

2. Best Tracksuit for Men: PUMA Men's Power Colourblock Poly Suit

This PUMA tracksuit for men is another great set to stunt in, paired with your favourite kicks. Made with 20 per cent soft recycled fibres, the full-zip jacket and drawstring pants come in an easy regular fit, along with practical side pockets. There’s PUMA branding in block letters on each sleeve. Reviews say the fabric is lightweight, so it doesn’t feel too warm.

3. Best Workout Set for Women: July's Song Women's Workout Exercise Clothes Set, 5 Pieces

A multi-piece activewear set offers more outfit combinations, hence, you get more bang for your buck. The July’s Song five-piece workout set features a sports bra, t-shirt, jacket, leggings and biker shorts. Depending on the Celsius, you can mix and match weather-appropriate pairings, and finish it off with a cool belt bag and your best trainers. Reviews do note that the set runs small, so make sure to order a size up.

4. Best Workout Set for Men: BUYJYA 5-Piece Men's Compression Set Suit

For men, this five-piece set includes compression outer wear and a pair of compression leggings. Other looser articles are long- and short-sleeve black shirts, and running shorts that can be worn over the leggings, too. Composed of polyester and spandex, the breathable fabric is moisture-wicking, so the set works well for all kinds of outdoor activities, from fishing to playing on the court. Head out in the hoodie and shorts post-gym, to save you the hassle of bringing along extra clothes. Happy reviewers have strut down the street in a combination of this set.

5. Best Lounge Set for Women: Arwser Women's 2-Piece Waffle Knit Lounge Set

Looking for a go-to cosy set to wear at home, the yoga class or even during a flight? Arwser’s two-piece waffle knit set is lightweight, soft and breathable, and is made of polyester and spandex. It has a loose, button-down top and a pair of drawstring jogger pants, looked best when the shirt is tucked into the trousers. You can transform the round neck into a V-neck button top, as well. Reviews say its super comfortable to lounge in. You’ll find the set in beige and black, besides our pick of grey.

6. Best Casual Tracksuit for Men: Mantors Men's Hooded Athletic Tracksuit

If you prefer a jacket with a sewn in hoodie, check out the Mantors casual-slash-athletic tracksuit set. Reviews say the polyester fabric survives wash cycles well, with no signs of pilling or shrinking. The fit is comfortable and wears light – the pants have an elastic waist that can be adjusted further with drawstrings. The sweatpants plus hoodie combo is the ideal errand outfit, but it isn’t too casual for college, either. Choose from a wide range of colour options.

7. Best Fashion Tracksuit for Women: Woolicity Women's Sweatsuits Set, Velour Tracksuit

Velour tracksuits are celebrity favourites, since they fit right into the trending aughts era. Bring back the early 2000s in Woolicity’s two-piece set – it’s cool, casual and comfy. Reviewers are on their second repeat purchase, raving about how well the hooded jacket and pants fit. There’s a bit of a flare at the hem that keeps the pants from looking too casual. The set wears easy to lounge in at home and out.

8. Best Oversized Sweatsuit for Women: Fixmatti Women's Hoodie Tracksuit

Snag the oversized, casual look in this monochromatic sweatsuit by Fixmatti. The pants have an elastic waist with cinched bottoms, while the hooded top comes with two side pockets, which reviewers note are roomy. The great news is that the polyester material keeps the set cool, and the colour doesn't bleed in the washer. Buyers have styled this with a long coat and sneakers.