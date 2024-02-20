Deeper complexions have always struggled to find a flattering shade for their cheeks. Our go-to pinks and corals are simply not pigmented enough or end up creating an ashy, unnatural flush on melanin-rich skin tones. If pink blush never lent you that coveted glow, you might find the answer in TikTok's favourite shade: purple.

Purple got its stardom moment when Fenty Beauty's Cheeks Out cream blush dropped its vibrant violet shade in Drama Class. Curious make-up enthusiasts flocked to it and content creators with medium-to-deep skin tones propelled the purple blush trend. There is science to it, of course. Purple sits across yellow on the colour wheel, so it's excellent for neutralising warm undertones and complementing cool undertones.

"Purple blushes lean more towards the cool side, so they complement cool undertones the most, like those with olive undertones," said Gaelle Hanna (@gaellemua), a Dubai-based Lebanese makeup artist. "And since purple and yellow-green are complementary colours, you can use purple to cancel out these undertones, especially if you have green veins visible on the face."

If you're worried about purple cheeks looking odd, don't be. From lavender and berry to plum and raisin, purple-hued blushes are available for various undertones and fairer complexions. "Light purple blushes can look good on people with fair skin if they have cool undertones," advised Hanna. The colour surprisingly melts into the perfect flush for your complexion, with some purples turning into a deep magenta and others revealing a stunning mauve.

What better time to test out cool-toned purple blushes than the winter season? Browse TikTok's tried-and-tested purple products below, and try them out for yourself, whether you prefer a cream, powder, or liquid formula. Based on the pigment and user reviews, we also tell you if it's the right shade for your skin tone. Get these with an Amazon Prime membership for free delivery today.

1. Best Overall: Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush (Cool Berry)

The shade Cool Berry may not be the trendsetting, bold Drama Class, but it does enjoy a viral status across the internet. Described as soft mauve with shimmer by Fenty Beauty, this cream blush is a sheer, buildable colour for the cheeks that layers on with an airy consistency. It's the pan to reach out for if you want a natural sunkissed look before heading out. Those with medium-to-olive skin tones get stunning results with this berry shade on TikTok, though make-up fans with paler complexions also find that it blends beautifully with their bronzer. Some even use the creamy formula to add colour to their lips.

2. Best for Deep Complexions: Nudies All Over Face Colour Matte Nudestix, Moodie Blu

For that rich, eggplant-purple, the internet's favourite is Nudestix's blush stick in the shade Moodie Blu. It's a dual-ended product, with the colour block on one side and a detachable make-up brush on the other that helps with application on the go. The formula is creamy with a matte finish and can go all over the face, including the eyes and lips. Dark purples look especially flattering on deep skin tones, as TikTok videos attest to the colour melting into a natural pink on the cheeks. If you're in the mood for a healthy flush that's not as sheer as your Fenty Beauty pan, then this is the one.

3. Best for All: Tower 28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm, Office Hours

Tower 28's multi-purpose balm in Office Hours works for most skin tones since it's a warmer mauve shade. If anyone is iffy about making the purple blush leap or find the colour too cool for their skin, this cream blush shade should be a good trial run. It glistens under the sun because of its dewy finish and comes with a host of skincare ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, green tea and avocado oil. Reviewers are pleasantly surprised about its long staying power for a cream blush. You can swipe it across the lips and eyelids to add on to the overall glow.

4. Best for Fair Complexions: Dasique Blending Mood Cheek #02 Cool Blending

Korean, Chinese and Japanese beauty trends have long pushed for delicate lilacs and lavenders in their winter make-up routines. These blushes also differ in their placements - they're worn on the apples of the cheeks, just below the eyes, where the colour can additionally neutralise dark circles. Dasique's powder blush palette in Cool Blending carries four shades inspired by cool lavender tea. From misty heather to powder fog, these colours have a strong white base, meaning they'll look flattering mostly on fairer skin tones with a cool (blue) base. The blushes are infused with plant-derived oil binder for smooth blending without a chalky application.

5. Best Liquid Blush: Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush (Faith)

On the other end of the pigment spectrum, you have the famous Soft Pinch liquid blush by Rare Beauty in its darkest shade, Faith. It takes one or two dots on each cheek for the plum colour to turn into a hot pink blend on deep-to-tan skin tones. On lighter complexions, the blush observes a soft mauve, instead. Since it has a matte finish, users note how the blush takes a while to spread with a brush as the formula dries down quickly. But because this liquid blush is so pigmented, the product is sure to last you a long time.

6. Best Powder Blush: Clinique Cheek Pop (15) Pansy

You have another lilac option in Clinique's Cheek Pop shade Pansy. This is a popular blush in the Chinese beauty community for recreating doll-like cheeks, and while it looks bright in the pan, the pastel violet turns up a cool-toned pink, making it universally flattering on light-to-tan skin tones. Deeper complexions may need more of the product on their brush to see results. It imparts a satin finish that shines under the sun, and it's not drying, either, thanks to ingredients like squalane and glycerin.

7. Best Powder Blush for Deep Complexions: Revlon Powder Blush, Playful Plum 005

For a deep skin tone-friendly powder blush, check out Revlon's Playful Plum, a dark prune shade. It's a colour that's sure to show up on the cheeks after application, unlike lighter purple shades. Its rich pigment will last you long and can build up to a darker colour as needed. Reviewers with tan to dark complexions attest to the colour payoff, adding that it's much more flattering. Some use it to contour, as well. The formula has a botanical complex of green tea, ginkgo and ginseng so it doesn't cause breakouts. Fairer skin tones might find this purple too dark.