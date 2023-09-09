Birthdays come and go - it's the precious reminders of the day that truly drive the celebration home. Thoughtful presents, no matter how humble, can put a smile on a loved one's face. It's equally important to have a go-to list for snapping up a gift for a co-worker. The easiest way to narrow down your options is to target the recipient's interests - ask yourself what they need or enjoy. They could be a pet parent looking to upgrade to a feeder , or a K-pop fan eyeing the latest album .

Sweat not, birthday presents don't have to make a dent in the bank account. If you're gift-hunting on a budget, have a look at our carefully curated list, which features practical electronics, beauty and fashion items under Dh200!

Purchase these highly rated Amazon finds with a Prime subscription to save on delivery costs.

1. Best Gift for Students: Sony WH-CH520 On-Ear Headphones

Pros

Up to 50 hours of battery life

Trendy colours to choose from

Built-in mic with noise suppression

Quickly connects to two devices at the same time

Voice assistant feature

Cons

No noise cancellation, at this price

Ask any school or university student about gadgets they can't do without, and they'll pull out a wish list featuring trendy Dh1,000-plus wireless headphones. Mums and dads can start slow with a pair of introductory, affordable headsets that look just as sleek as their pricier counterparts. The Sony WH-CH520 stay powered for up to 50 hours at a stretch, feature an excellent mic for hands-free calling and attending online lectures, and can be paired with the phone and laptop at the same time. Coming in four aesthetically pleasing colours, from iconic beige to muted blue, the headphones keep controls neat under the earcup, with the option to even summon Google or Siri at this price point. The headband is adjustable to fit different users, cushioned at the top along with soft ear pads to give your child all-day comfort. Do note that these don't cancel noise, but reviewers say their children couldn't be happier with the quality of sound and comfort. They also wear light, and don't hurt the ears.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh17.

2. Best Smart Home Gift: Amazon Echo Pop

Pros

Easy to use, with a visual aid light bar

Controls smart home devices

Alexa speaks English and Khaleeji Arabic

Comes in four different colours

Cons

Ideal for small spaces

Think of all the ways a smart speaker could be beneficial to your mum. It's a willing helper that can cut down chores around the house, play tunes in the kitchen, draw up grocery lists, set reminders and so much more. The all-new Echo Pop by Amazon is just the perfect fit. It's a space-saving Bluetooth speaker fully integrated with Alexa, who speaks in English and Khaleeji Arabic. For the smart home, this is great news because plugs, lights, the front door and the air conditioner can be easily controlled via voice. The Echo Pop is fairly simple to use, too - just wait for the light bar to turn blue to fire away any question or command. Parents in the reviews share the device with their kids, who use Alexa to send them texts. Others who've had Echo Dot, find this a cost-effective alternative to control their smart devices. Bundle your purchase with an Alexa-compatible gadget.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.

3. Best Gift for Colleagues: Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState, Rose Quartz Glow

The Stanley Cup still reigns as the internet's favourite office tumbler. Gift a co-worker in your midst the latest version of the Quencher H2.0 FlowState, in a unique rose quartz shade. Wherever they go, they'll find their cold brew or hot morning tea just as they poured it in, thanks to the double-wall vacuum insulation. The tumbler's signature narrow base design helps it slide into just about any cup holder. The lid lets you sip in three different ways: through a reusable straw, a regular drink opening or via the full-cover top instead. Reviewers are over the moon with their new Stanley cup - it fits in their purse, doesn't leak and, most importantly, keeps the contents hot or cold all day long.

4. Best Gift for Commuters: Baggu Duck Bag

Long-haul commuters have no choice but to bring along more essentials to see them through the day. They need a one-size-fits-all bag to free up their hands while still looking stylish enough to complement their outfit of the day. Enter Baggu totes. These cotton canvas bags are praised for their versatility and seemingly bottomless capacity by students, office workers and travellers in the reviews. Anything goes into a Baggu, from a 15-inch MacBook and portable fans to gym shoes and yoga clothes. It has top carry handles, as well as a shoulder strap for a closer hold. Mums put it to use as their diaper bag for little ones, too.

5. Best Body Care Gift: L'Occitane Hand Cream Classics, 3-Piece Set

Our hands are notoriously overlooked when it comes to body care. Someone in your life, who mostly works with their hands, may constantly need relief from dry skin and calluses. This trio set of classic hand creams by L'Occitane does just that. It features Shea Butter Hand Cream with omega 6 and 3, Almond Delicious Hand Cream with vitamin E and omega 9 for hand and nail care, and Lavender Hand Cream for soothing and relaxing the wearer. All three guarantee exceptional softness throughout any season. Reviewers call it the perfect gift, but caution buyers to check for dents in the packaging.

6. Best Gift for Women: Kate Spade New York Women's Pave Huggie Earrings

In this price range, you can still wrap up a pair of budget-friendly but branded huggies for your wife, mum, sister or friend. These gorgeous Kate Spade New York earrings make a quiet statement, adding a sparkle to any outfit. The gold-plated brass hoops are set in cubic zirconia stones, with a larger drop stone at the bottom. Their hinged surgical posts at the back ensure compatibility with sensitive ears. They sit close to the earlobes, as reviews mention, and look just as good as the pictures.

7. Best Gift for Men: Armaf Club de Nuit Intense Man

Lots of cologne options exist for men, but there are a handful that have tickled the noses of social media users. Armaf's Club de Nuit Intense Man is one such fragrance that's gone viral. It's a fruity scent with a smouldering dry down, smelling every bit luxurious. Club de Nuit Intense Man opens with apple, pineapple, black currant and citrus notes, leading into a heart of rose and birch. The scent diffuses into warmer vanilla, musk and patchouli notes, the sum of which reviewers compare to Creed Aventus. Buyers find it refreshing and long-lasting, ideal for work and outings.