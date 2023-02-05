Pros

Vibrant screen

Wide, adjustable stand

64GB internal storage

Cons

No 4K capability

On a day when you’re forced to express your love… don’t. Retreat to a handheld video game instead! Nintendo Switch’s seven-inch screen and two controllers still allow you to be social – you can play with a friend or partner – without you having to give into the hysteria around Valentine’s Day. With a bright display and crystal-clear organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen, along with hundreds of games to choose from, the device offers plenty of entertainment, and absolutely no heartbreak. Check out other video game consoles.

2. Best Headphones: Shure AONIC 40 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Black

Pros

Three levels of active noise cancellation

Comfortable to wear for hours, per reviews

Dual connectivity with Bluetooth and audio cable

25-hour battery life and fast charging

Comes in a sleek protective case

Cons

Headband can be wide and bulky for some

Tune out Valentine’s Day hype with Shure’s AONIC 40 noise-cancelling headphones, our top pick for over-ear headphones in 2023. The lightweight, durable headphones provide studio-quality sound and boast a 25-hour battery life. Despite their premium build, they’re made for travel and have a collapsible design. The headphones come in a protective carrying case. The best part? With just the press of a button, you can activate ‘Environment Mode’ so you can be aware of your surroundings – and when you want to avoid Valentine’s Day songs and chatter, just switch on noise cancelling mode and go about your day.

3. Best Tumbler: Athand Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw

Send a clear message to anyone approaching, with this insulated tumbler. In a cheery mint colour, it’s both cute and functional. With double-wall vacuum insulation, and about 590ml capacity, you can use it for both cold or hot beverages. The tumbler keeps drinks cold for nine hours, and hot for over three!

4. Best Apparel: Feelin Good Tees ‘Shhh No One Cares’ Graphic Sarcastic T-Shirt

There’s nothing better than your clothing doing the talking for you. This amusing t-shirt by Feelin Good Tees is screen-printed, and made with comfortable, 100 per cent pre-shrunk cotton. Sarcastic and tongue-in-cheek, it’ll get you smiles wherever you go, and leave no doubt about your position on V-Day.

5. Best for Spouses: LEGO Orchid 10311 Plant Decor Building Set for Adults

Ditch the red roses this Valentine’s Day and give your spouse something far more unique and long-lasting. LEGO’s beautiful orchid building set allows you to rotate the model’s stems, blooms, leaves and roots, and create new combinations. It’s a fun activity to do together, and leaves you with a funky new addition to your home’s décor.

6. Best for Friends: Fake Heart Stress Balls (3 Pieces)

If your heart belongs to your friends, give them an anatomically correct representation of it. This Valentine stress ball set is made with a soft, elastic polyurethane material, and even depicts vivid veins on its surface. Definitely not the heart shape most people are used to seeing in cards and candies, these stress balls let your loved ones know you’re serious when you say you love them.

7. Best Novelty Gift: Rainbow Socks Store Pizza Socks Box

On your list of top three favourite things, pizza likely holds a prime spot. Gift yourself or a loved one this box of novelty pizza socks on Valentine’s Day for a laugh. Made to look like a real box of pizza, crust and all, the gift includes four pairs of colourful socks, made with breathable cotton.