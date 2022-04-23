Finding the perfect pair of earrings for your mum or partner may be a headscratcher. With different sensibilities and tastes, it can be difficult to land on a gift that checks all the boxes. That’s why we did the research for you and picked out classic jewellery pieces that have stood the test of time. Snag a pair and put a smile on your loved ones’ faces this Eid! Become a Prime member and get it delivered as early as possible, for free.
1. Fossil Earrings, Gold Plated
Hoop earrings have never gone out of style. This exquisite pair by Fossil are modern and elegant, perfect for any time of the day. Made from high-quality stainless steel an cubic zirconia, the earrings come packaged in a trendy Fossil box – making it an ideal gift.
2. Skagen Women's Earrings
In an eye-catching rose-gold steel and onyx, Skagen’s stud earrings are contemporary classics. They lend a stylish and sophisticated air to any outfit, and can be worn for both work and leisure.
3. GUESS Chunky Twisted Hoop Earrings
These twisted, chunky hoop earrings by GUESS are in a beautiful gold tone. With a textured appeal and a luxury feel, they are great for wearing all day, and suit both informal and formal occasions.
4. Tommy Hilfiger Women Stainless Steel Rose Gold Earring
Drop earrings that symbolise infinite love, this pair of earrings by Tommy Hilfiger is in a trendy rose-gold colour. Made of high-quality materials, the earrings come in a branded box, making it a truly special gift for a loved one.
5. Cerruti 1881 Women's Gold Plated Earrings
A pair of gold-plated dangle earrings made with premium-quality materials, these Cerruti 1881 earrings are elegant accessories for evening soirees or parties. They are easy to maintain, and comfortable to wear, even for long hours.
6. Cate & Chloe Betty 18K White Gold Plated Freshwater Pearl Earrings
Is there anything more timeless than a pair of pearl earrings? These stunning pearl earrings feature smooth white gold plating and sparkling crystals. The pair will look flattering when worn with any formal outfit, adding charm and elegance to your overall look.
Warranty: The jeweller provides a 30-day warranty.
Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.