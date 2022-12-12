Pros

Breathable mesh upper

Modern, versatile design

Extremely comfortable

Cons

Some reviewers say the shoes run large, and look big on the feet

If your feet could have a bed, this would be it. Flaunting plush padding around the ankles, with soft foam underfoot, Nike’s Wearallday Sneakers are easily among the most comfortable pair of shoes money can buy. Reviewers, especially those in the nursing field, say they use the pair for 13-hour long shifts, and can’t do without them. The shoes have a mesh upper, for breathability, and a rubber outsole for traction. They’re perfect for all your travel adventures, whether you’re hiking through the valleys of Petra or exploring the bustling city of New York on foot.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh22, with select banks. You can opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

2. Best Sneakers for Men: PUMA X-Ray2 Square Signature Sneakers

Pros

Lightweight

Bold, eye-catching design

SoftFoam+ sockliner makes it very comfortable

Cons

The shoes run small

Chunky look may not appeal to everyone

It’s time to be bold. PUMA’s X-Ray2 Square Signature Sneakers features a chunky, angular midsole – a fresh, progressive design that’s sure to grab attention with every stride. It brings new appeal to streetwear, by blending suede, mesh and leather together to create a stylish, trendy design. The shoes are lightweight, with a fully cushioned footbed and sockliner, and feature a rubber outsole for traction and grip. Pick up these kicks for your next trip and be ready for anything life throws your way.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh27, with select banks. You can opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

3. Best Sustainable Shoes for Women: Nike Tanjun Sneakers

Pros

Lightweight

Easy to break in

Made with sustainable materials

Sleek look

Cons

Arch support could be better

Aiming for simplicity, Nike’s Tanjun Sneakers are made from at least 20 per cent recycled content – this pair even has 100 per cent recycled polyester laces. So, you know you’re doing your bit for the environment as you slip on your new shoes and head out on your journey. Reviewers say you can break in the shoes within a day – the stretchy upper materials mould to fit your feet perfectly for a custom-made feel. With a foam midsole and outsole, the sneakers are well cushioned, light and airy, and their overall look is low-cut and sleek. Points for style and comfort!

Bonus: You can opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

4. Best Sport Sneakers for Men: Reebok Royal Complete Sport Sneakers

Pros

Sleek, low-cut design

Lightweight

Comfortable cushioned sockliner

Cons

Not breathable

If you’re looking for a tennis-inspired pair of shoes that never goes out of style, look no further than Reebok’s Royal Complete series. These white sneakers, with edgy red and blue accents, are durable and lightweight, and feature a Comfort EVA foam sockliner for added cushioning. Reviewers especially like the eye-catching embroidered Vector logo on the side. The sneakers’ low-cut, sleek design is versatile and trendy, so slip them on and head out on your next adventure.

Bonus: You can opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

5. Best Walking Shoes for Women: Adidas QT Racer 2.0 Sneakers

Pros

Soft, flexible shoes; easy to pack

Lightweight

Cushioned Cloudfoam midsole

Cons

Some reviewers found it to be too narrow and restrictive

Whether you’re going on a long walk around the neighbourhood, or exploring unfamiliar city streets in a foreign land, adidas’s QT Racer 2.0 Sneakers will see you through your journey, in style and comfort. These lightweight shoes have a soft, textile upper and a cushioned midsole – they resemble running shoes, and feel just as comfortable as any pair. Reviewers like that the brand’s classic stripes are in a metallic silver colour, adding a modern, trendy look to a pair of shoes that can be worn all day long.

Bonus: You can opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.