1. Amerteer Art Set, 145 Pieces

Projects are part of school life, and there’s no better way to get ready for them than with a comprehensive art set. This deluxe art set by Amerteer has everything your child will need for drawing, painting, and more. It includes 33 marker pens, 24 watercolours, 24 oil pastels, 28 colour pencils and more, in a well-organised, attractive case.

2. Bic Mechanical Pencil Variety Pack, 60 Pieces

Learning begins with a pencil in the hand. This 60-piece set of BIC mechanical pencils will last for the whole school year, and comes in three different precision points – 0.7mm, 0.5mm, and 0.9mm. The pencils never need sharpening, just a click of the built-in eraser to advance the lead. They’re neat, simple and effective, and the perfect addition to your child’s stationery set.

3. Pilot Frixion Clicker Erasable, Refillable & Retractable Gel Ink Pens, 7 Pack

High school and college students likely use pens even more than pencils. Pilot Frixion’s set of gel ink pens is unique, in that it is erasable! The pen’s thermo-sensitive ink formula lets you erase and rewrite repeatedly, without ruining the page. This set features different coloured ink pens, from blue to turquoise, and comes in a reusable pen pouch.

4. Delfino Set Maths Geometry Tools

From protractors to rulers, this geometry set from Delfino gets your children ready for maths class. Made of high-quality materials, eight tools are included in this stationery kit, and they’re essential for anyone expecting to study geometry in the term ahead.

5. Post-it Super Sticky Notes, 24 Pads

A great tool for time management, reminders, and notes, Post-its make learning much easier. This comprehensive set is Super Sticky, meaning it has twice the sticking power of regular Post-its, so students don’t have to worry about losing track of their notes. The neon colours are bright and eye-catching, perfect for drawing your attention to important facts and figures.

6. Mead Spiral Notebooks, 6 Pack

Stay on top of homework and assignments with a spiral notebook set by Mead. Each notebook comes with 70 college ruled, double-sided sheets. School and college students can colour code the books by subject, allowing them to pull out the right book from their backpacks, at a glance. The covers are coated for durability.

7. Samsill Durable 2-Inch, 3-Ring Binders, 4 Pack

In four bright, trendy colours, this set of binders offers a fun way to store projects and assignments. Made with 100 per cent recycled fibre boards, the binders are PVC-free, and do not transfer ink from materials inserted into the cover or placed inside. This pack of four will come in handy as your child begins to set up an archive of documents from the school term.

8. Vnieetsr Large Pencil Case

Over eight inches long, this large pencil case fits everything a student needs in its three-compartment design. It features multiple small slip pockets to store sticky notes and erasers. Made of waterproof canvas, the durable case holds up well against scratches, abrasions and dust. Students can choose from five colours to suit their style!

9. Samsung Electronics Tab A7 Lite

Pros

Lightweight

Affordable

Complete access to Android and Google Play Store

Cons

Cameras could be better

Sluggish performance under pressure

If you’re looking for a budget buy, the Samsung Tab A7 Lite comes up on top as one of the best tablets for school or university use. It’s a lightweight Android tablet, with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of memory, although you can upgrade storage by up to 1TB, through the microSD card reader. The tablet has a compact, 8.7-inch screen and a sturdy metal frame. Although there are better cameras out there than the Tab A7 Lite’s 8-megapixel rear camera and 2-megapixel front-facing camera, it gets students through video calls and Zoom lectures without much trouble. For its affordable price, it’s a great gadget to have in your child’s arsenal as they head to university or school.

10. Belkin SoundForm Kids On-Ear Wireless Headphones

Pros

Wireless

Durable

Maximum volume of 85 decibels

Long-lasting battery life

Cons

Basic stereo playback

Perfect for school and play, Belkin SoundForm provides clear communication with its built-in mic, and can go a full school week without a charge, with its 30-hour battery life. The headphones are designed especially for kids, with simple, intuitive controls and softer, smaller ear cushions. Its durability has also been tested against spills and accidents. Pair it to a tablet, laptop or phone, and your child is all set! Check out other headphones for children.

11. Beauenty Pop Backpack

Fidget poppers have been incredibly popular this year. If your child finds comfort in this push popping stressbuster, let them carry it around with them in the form of a trendy backpack. With adjustable shoulder straps, and spacious interiors, the bag comes in two colours – blue and pink. The fidget pop bag is made of high-quality silicone, and is durable, soft and easy to clean.

12. Tzowla Travel Laptop Backpack With USB Charging

For university students who need their backpacks to do more than just carry books around, our pick from Tzowla will deliver. This extra-large backpack has more than 20 compartments and provides enough space for a laptop that’s as wide as 17 inches, along with other devices. The bag has a convenient USB charging port that allows you to charge your phone through a power bank, and a headset port through which you can connect your headphones for a hands-free, tangle-free experience. The backpack itself is made of water resistant, durable fabric and comes with a TSA combination lock so that all your devices are safe and secure.

13. Bentgo 5-Compartment Bento-Style Kids’ Lunch Box

Thoughtfully designed, Bentgo’s lunch box for children features five practical compartments. The portion sizes are suitable for children between ages three and seven. Constructed with durable, rubber-coated edges, and comprising BPA-free, food-safe materials, the lunch box is microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Ready for your child to enjoy mess-free lunches?

14. BEOLA Kids Water Bottle, 350ml

Easy to refill, grip and clean, BEOLA’s water bottle is rustproof and BPA-free. Its double walled, vacuum insulated chamber keeps drinks cold and fresh for up to 24 hours – perfect for summer! Made for children, the bottles come with two different lids – one with a silicone nozzle and straw for cold beverages, and another with a carry-on handle lid for hot drinks. Choose from two colours – deep pink and teal.

15. N\C Rolling Backpacks for Girls and Boys

Trolley backpacks are a great choice for children who have to lug around heavy books at school every day. This backpack by N\C is made of high-density, splash-resistant nylon. It’s lightweight and doesn’t tear or scratch easily – perfect for rough use at school. And if your child prefers to wear it as a backpack on certain days, they can easily do so by removing the rolling platform. The bag comes in four colours – navy blue, blue, pink and yellow.

16. Uncommon Desks Kid's Desk Mat

Now that summer’s almost over, you may have a little trouble getting your children to return to their study zone at home. This washable desk mat, made of faux leather, is a simple and effective way to brighten up their desks and get them interested in learning again. The mat doubles as a writing desk pad, a mousepad and even a table topper for arts and crafts. It also keeps your child’s desk protected from marks and scratches, spills and stains. Choose from five different patterns!

17. Learning Resources Magnetic Pocket Chart Squares

Get ready for school, at home, with this organisational chart. Full of fun colours that draw your child’s attention, these pocket charts are perfect for learning concepts and organising flash cards on a variety of subjects. Use the built-in magnets, or hook-and-loop fasteners to create an orderly study area at home. The pockets can even be used for pens, paper and other school supplies!

18. MeRaYo Desktop Organiser

Looking for a stationery organiser for your child’s desk? This rotating stand turns a complete 360 degrees, so it’s easy to grab a pen, a pair of scissors or a highlighter whenever needed, without rummaging in drawers for the right item. Made of metal mesh, it’s completely see-through, and the stand has a non-slip foot pad that won’t scratch surfaces. It doesn’t take up much space, and it’s a must-have for any desk at home.

19. Geox J Hadriel Girl A School Uniform Shoe

Black shoes are a school staple. These classic Mary Janes from Geox are suitable for girls from ages six and up. With a perforated rubber sole that features a breathable, waterproof membrane, the shoes are strong, durable and comfortable. They’re perfect for everyday wear, and go along with any uniform.

20. Under Armour PS Assert 8 Unisex Kids Road Running Shoes

Available in both black and white, these Under Armour PS Assert 8 sport shoes can be worn by both girls and boys. With a lightweight mesh upper for breathability, and durable leather overlays for stability, the shoes are made for cushioned landings and explosive take-offs. They’re ideal for children with high energy, for whom running is as natural as breathing!

21. WeCare Disposable Face Masks for Kids, 50 Pieces

With children gathering in close quarters, face masks are going to be a regular part of school life. WeCare’s disposable face masks are individually sealed, so they’re perfect to throw into your child’s backpack and to keep handy in your own purse. They’re light, adjustable and breathable, with three layers for the ultimate protection.