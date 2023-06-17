Just because something has been done the same way for years, or even decades, doesn’t mean it can’t be improved upon. Take charging cables, for instance. Today, you don’t need to settle for long, tangled cables – there are some that are just as smart as the phones they power, with fast charging capabilities and magnetic self-coiling features. Similarly, from pot strainers to candle snuffers, there are plenty of ingenious upgrades to home and travel classics that you can purchase, to make life a whole lot easier. We scoured social networks for trending finds, and picked the best for you – they’ll surprise and amuse you, and add a whole lot of efficiency to your routine that you didn’t see coming. Become a Prime member and get these gadgets as early as tomorrow!

1. Best for Charging: JJKKZVZ Magnetic USB-C Cable (2-Pack)

Say goodbye to tangled cables and cords that take you several minutes to pry loose. Magnetic charging cables are a neat, functional solution – they collapse into a neat spring, so that you can unravel exactly how much you need, while the rest remains out of the way. JJKKZVZ’s cables have fast charging functionality; reviewers say they’ve brought their smartphone power up to 55 per cent in just 30 minutes. With a USB-C to USB-C compatibility, these cables are wired to work on most devices, from phones to tablets and laptops, making them extremely versatile.

2. Best for Travel: eLinkSmart Digital Padlock

Travelling soon? You might consider swapping your traditional suitcase lock with eLinkSmart’s fingerprint operated padlock. No more memorising passcodes – all you need to do is record your fingerprint, and the padlock will unlock in just one second. You can also authorise up to 15 different fingerprints, so that your entire family has access. It’s a small lock that’s versatile and can be used anywhere, whether on your gym locker or office cabinet. Reviewers say that the lock has a long battery life – it supports up to six months of standby time – which means it can be unlocked over 2,000 times. When the battery is low, just plug the lock in with a USB charger or power bank.

3. Best Kitchen Tool: Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer

Do you end up dropping half your pasta in the sink, when trying to strain the water? Kitchen Gizmo’s pot strainer is ideal for such mishaps. It’s easy to use, and designed with clips that snap onto round pots, pans and bowls of all sizes. Use it for all kinds of fruits, vegetables and pasta shapes. Reviewers say it’s dishwasher-safe and easy to clean, and also takes up far less space in the cupboard than a standard colander.

4. Best for Hygiene: Fomin Antibacterial Paper Soap Sheets (100 Pieces)

A valuable addition to your handbag, the diaper bag, or backpack, these citrus-scented soap sheets by Fomin feel like paper until you add water – then, they dissolve into a refreshing lather, leaving you with clean hands. Lightweight, small and portable, they’re convenient to use, are made with natural ingredients and come in biodegradable packaging. Reviewers say they prefer Fomin’s orange soap to the bottled alternatives available on flights, since they don’t leave hands feeling overly dry.

5. Best for Home: Homelux Candle Extinguisher Clip-On (10 Pieces)

If you love candles, but can never remember to put them out, this little hack is for you. These Swedish clip-ons by Homelux are a modern twist on an old invention. Use them on candle sticks, and they’ll snap over the flame, snuffing it out for you once the wax melts to the right level. You can customise where you’d like to stop the candle – an average stick burns one inch per hour – and the clip-ons even work on tapered candles. Reviewers are amazed by the ingenious gadget, and how they extinguish flames reliably, every time.

6. Best for Laptops: Comdourt Laptop Risers

Laptops are portable devices, so their stands or risers should be portable, too. Comdourt’s handy laptop risers can be freely installed at the bottom of most laptops and keyboards without blocking their ventilation. Made with an aluminium alloy, it’s a sturdy, lightweight gadget that helps keep your laptop from overheating as you work. Reviewers, who regularly attend meetings outside the office, use the risers frequently and like that they can adjust its height to three different settings, and quickly fold it and put it away in their bags when they’re done. Some caution that it’s not ideal for bulkier gaming laptops, but say that it works great on ultrabooks and keyboards.

7. Best for Shopping: Berry Store Folding Shopping Trolley

Since many emirates in the UAE have already banned single-use plastic grocery bags, you’ll need something that’s sturdy, reusable and reliable on your shopping trips. Berry Store’s foldable trolley offers a whopping 25kg capacity in a truly ingenious design. It comes with a rust-proof, telescopic handle and rubber wheels, along with a lid. Once you’re done removing your groceries, you can collapse it in a flash and store it in your car, so it’s ready for your next supermarket trip. The trolley comes in seven colours. Check out other sustainable shopping products.