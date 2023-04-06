In the long list of multipurpose appliances, we can't not talk about toaster ovens. With the appearance of a microwave but the capabilities of an oven, this countertop gadget toasts, bakes, broils, reheats and, sometimes, even air fries. Its small capacity gives you faster results, without the need for preheating, too. So, skip your large convection oven and enjoy baked treats or a dinner for two in a toaster oven. For dedicated air fryer varieties, check out these hybrid units .

What can I make in a toaster oven?

The toaster oven is quickly replacing microwaves in modern homes - it's safer, more cost-effective and reheats leftovers better. You don't have to bite into yesterday's soggy slice of pizza. In fact, the toaster oven cooks pizza, too, says Chef Maryam Abdul-Razaq, a professional private chef in Dubai, who specialises in Afro-fusion and Asian cuisine and hosts supper clubs in the city, via the Splidu app.

"Many chefs use a toaster oven to warm up plates of food. It's also great for baking in small batches, from cookies to waffles. You can quickly toast your bread, cook frozen sausages, or broil meat for a crispy top. With different temperature options, you can pick the level of doneness you want," said Chef Abdul-Razaq.

Our cooking expert reaches for her toaster oven daily, seeing her through last-minute orders. During rush hours, it has supported Chef Adul-Razaq through Ramadan feasts, which is why she calls it "an amazing addition to the kitchen".

The only aspect that might pose an inconvenience to the home cook is how compact a toaster oven can be. Still, if the baking tray fits a nine-inch pizza, it can prepare about 12 chicken wings and toast eight slices of bread, says Chef Abdul-Razaq.

Find well-known brands in our list of toaster ovens below, as recommended by our expert.

1. Best Overall: Cuisinart Toaster Oven Broiler

Pros

Stylish stainless steel finish

Toasts, broils and bakes with 'keep warm' functions

Pick from three toast shades

Includes a crumb tray, baking pan and wire rack

Cons

No timer feature

Chef Abdul-Razaq's number-one choice is the Cuisinart toaster oven, an 1,800-watt stainless-steel beauty. It has clean lines and a sophisticated build, and easily fits an 11-inch pizza on either tier. Different functions let you toast, broil, bake and keep food warm, with special modes for bagels and pizzas. There's a toast shade knob that delivers perfect browning results, just how you like your toast, every time. Your order comes with a baking pan, wire rack and a removable crumb tray. Reviews point out the lack of a timer feature, but, ultimately, it's not an issue if you can time on other devices, they note. You also get to run the oven for longer than 30 minutes, for lengthy recipes. Buyers have prepared cheese toast, garlic bread, reheated leftovers and even cooked frozen foods.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a three-year warranty.

2. Best with Timer: KitchenAid Digital Countertop Toaster Oven, Black Matte

Pros

Nine cooking functions, from reheating to roasting

Digital display helps keep an eye on the time

Timer feature with adjustable temperature

Larger capacity than our best overall

Cons

Provided baking pan could be bigger, say reviews

Our KitchenAid pick has an easy-to-read digital display, which keeps you updated on the time. The only other knob takes you through nine cooking presets - bake, broil, toast, warm, reheat, bagel, pizza, cookies and roast - with a button for frozen foods. It shares the 1,800-wattage with the Cuisinart unit, but holds more food in its 20.9-litre capacity. Extra accessories, like the baking pan, grill rack and crumb tray, are all taken care of. Five-star reviews pour in for this toaster oven, praising the accurate temperatures and straightforward controls. Whip up frozen meals, muffins, lasagna, hashbrowns and evenly toasted bread, as mentioned by the buyers.

3. Best for Small Spaces: Ninja ST101 Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster

Pros

Great for limited kitchen space

Toaster mode has seven browning levels

Bakes, broils, reheats and defrosts

Digital timer

Cons

Small capacity

Ninja's Foodi 2-in-1 Flip toaster oven is unlike any other appliance on this list. Its discrete toaster form instantly transforms into an oven, and all you have to do is lay the unit down. In toaster mode, brown your bread slices and bagels to golden perfection, choosing from seven shades of doneness. Whereas, the oven mode reaches temperatures of 204 degrees Celsius, offering enough capacity to cook 16 chicken nuggets. Here, you get oven-specific functions, like bake, broil and reheat. The included baking tray has a long handle, making food retrieval swift and easy. Reviewers love this hybrid appliance for their kitchen - despite its small footprint, they've made waffles, French fries, grilled sandwiches, chicken tenders and toasted larger artisan bread slices. It's an ideal option for those looking for a space-saving toaster oven.

4. Best Design: Hamilton Beach 6-Slice Countertop Toaster Oven

Pros

Oven door rolls up and out of the way, saving more counter space

Adjustable temperature and timer

12-inch pizza capacity

Auto-off feature

Cons

Baking pan is of poor quality, note reviews

Might not be a long-lasting investment

Get safe access to your freshly cooked food, with a roll-up door. While most units have a door you pull towards yourself, the Hamilton Beach toaster oven reduces the risk of burns and spills with its Easy Reach technology. It has a 12-inch pizza capacity and two rack positions. Customise bake, broil and toast functions using the three knobs, from temperature to timer settings. There's an auto-off feature, too, so you can set it up and go about your day without worrying. Home cooks appreciate all the countertop space they get when the door rolls back and out of the way. They do note that the baking pan that comes with the oven warps in high heat. Another recurring complaint is the 30-minute limit on the timer.

5. Best Budget: BLACK+DECKER 55-Litre Toaster Oven

Pros

Makes sizeable portions for a large family

Bakes, toasts and broils with a rotisserie feature

Includes a rotisserie fork, baking pan, rack and crumb tray

Adjustable temperature and timer

Cons

Rotisserie may be missing from order, say reviews

If you can manage to squeeze this toaster oven on the kitchen counter, you'll enjoy 55 litres of capacity. Tackle larger batches for a party or the entire family, with the Black and Decker 2,000-watt unit. You can set the heating element you want, the cooking mode from bake, broil or toast, the timer, and the temperature, up to 250 degrees. The right combination can even prepare an entire rotisserie chicken for a quick dinner, as accessories include a rotisserie handle. Reviewers have also reheated their leftovers successfully. They call it a must-have for home cooks that bake regularly.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.