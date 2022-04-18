You either love it or hate it – but you can’t escape ironing. Some irons take a lot of elbow grease and upper-body strength to remove creases, and others do it by barely skimming over your clothes. The best kinds of irons are comfortable to use, lightweight, with strong steam generation and a high tank capacity. We did the research for you and came up with this list of the best steam irons in the market right now. Get one in time for your next iftar party or Eid and say goodbye to long hours at the ironing stand.

1. Best Overall: Rowenta Steamforce

Pros

Powerful steam output

Precise soleplate nose

Evenly distributed steam holes

Cons

Expensive

Heavy

Short cord

There’s no doubt, Rowenta Steamforce is an impressive machine. It uses an integrated electronic steam pump to deliver powerful bursts of steam into the fabric – up to 30 per cent more. With 400 steam holes, the steam is evenly distributed, and its anti-calcium self-clean system ensures that hard water will not ruin this appliance. Its long, pointy nose gets into all the nooks and crannies of garments, so every crease is taken care of. Our only complaint about it is its price tag – but if you’re a regular iron user and need an efficient, precise steam iron, then its performance justifies its price.

2. Best Budget: Russell Hobbs Steam Iron, Maroon

Pros

Features auto-steam technology

Vertical steam feature

Long cord

Affordable

Cons

Small water tank

Basic steam output

If you need a quality product that does a decent job for daily wear, at a great price, Russell Hobbs’ steam iron is the one for you. With a ceramic-infused soleplate that ensures the iron doesn’t stick to fabric, and a simple button to push when you require steam, it’s a no-nonsense appliance that gets the job done. Its handy auto-steam technology means you can iron with continuous steam, without the need to constantly press down on the button. And its vertical steam functionality means you can even iron clothes (or curtains!) upright. The steam output itself is not spectacular (30g/min in a continuous stream and 90g/min in a steam shot), but it’s more than sufficient for daily wear.

3. Best Cordless: Panasonic Cordless Steam Iron

Pros

Vertical steam feature

Curved soleplate reduces friction

Detachable water tank for easy refills

Cons

Slightly heavy

Soleplate nose may not be sufficiently pointed

Have you ever had to push the cord out of the way while ironing? You don’t need to worry about it anymore with Panasonic’s cordless steam iron, which features a power base that holds a hot plate. Every time you sweep the iron over your clothes and return it to the base, the iron’s soleplate heats up. A push of a button gives you a blast of steam, so you can iron both horizontally and vertically.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh23, and 2-year extended warranty for Dh33.

4. Best for Travel: Philips Steam and Go Plus

Pros

Compact, no need for ironing stand

Lightweight

Great for both vertical and horizontal steaming

Prevents wet spots

Cons

Small water tank

Garment steamers are different from steam irons – with a smaller water tank and no ironing board, they are best suited for a small number of clothes, so they’re ideal for travel. Compact and lightweight, this Philips Steam and Go Plus steamer easily slips into your suitcase, and can be ready to use within 45 seconds. With its Smartflow heated plate technology, it provides continuous steam to remove odours and kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria.

5. Best Vertical Garment Steamer: Black+Decker Garment Steamer with Double Adjustable Pole

Pros

Large 2-litre water tank

Powerful steam generation

Three levels of continuous steam

Detachable water tank

Cons

Takes up space

If your clothes are more suited to vertical steam ironing, then a garment steamer may be a better choice. This option from Black+Decker removes wrinkles with powerful steam projection. There are three levels of continuous steam output, so you can adjust as you go. The appliance has a double adjustable pole design to suit all kinds of clothes – from men’s suits to women’s gowns. The box also includes handy tools to make steam ironing easier – from collar aids to pleat makers.

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 2-year warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh18, and 2-year extended warranty for Dh25.