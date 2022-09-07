Pros

Sterilises smartphones, glasses, watches and more, using UV light

Two levels of intensity

Doubles as a Qi charger for iOS and Android phones

Cons

Only fits phones up to 6.2 inches

Ultraviolet (UV) light sterilisation zaps viruses and bacteria sitting on your smartphone, paper money, credit cards and keys. In short, anything that can fit inside Johns Avenue’s UV Phone Sanitiser box gets a thorough 18- to 30-minute cleanse. Smartphones with up to 6.2-inch displays, and wearable tech, like smartwatches, don’t need to be flipped inside the container – the UV light hits every surface area. The unit doubles as a wireless charger, too. Leave your Qi-enabled phone on top of the lid to power it up, while other devices are being sanitised inside. It comes with a type-C cable included.

2. Achort Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard

Pros

Portable design

Connects with three devices simultaneously

Lasts for 48 hours on a single charge

Cons

Expect a short Bluetooth range

Wireless keyboards are a great concept, till you’re trying to fit one into the laptop bag. There’s no awkward lugging with a collapsible keyboard, which folds into roughly the same size as your smartphone. Charge the accessory for two hours, toss it into the backpack and meet impromptu work demands with a battery life of 48 hours. The aluminium Achort keyboard is designed for a multi-device setup, so you can connect it to three devices at the same time and switch between them, using hotkeys. Its best feature is the optional touchpad on the right, for times when there’s no mouse on hand. Reviewers have successfully paired this keyboard with their phones to type out long text documents.

3. Elgato Stream Deck MK.2

Pros

Streamlines workflow, from broadcasting to editing

Launch applications and trigger actions

15 keys can be customised on Elgato’s website

Cons

Not wireless - takes up USB ports on the computer

Nearly every online streamer’s setup features a stream deck. This all-in-one interface brings up your favourite applications with the touch of a button. Launch apps like Streamlabs, YouTube, Twitch and Spotify instantly, without fumbling for the web browser and typing the address. You get 15 customisable LCD hotkeys on the deck, meaning you can even assign actions to the buttons, such as muting the mic and turning on smart lights. But it’s not just for gamers and streamers – the Elgato stream deck allows editors, content creators and the regular office employee to streamline their workflow. The internet is raving about this PC media controller for good reason.

4. Belkin USB-C Multimedia Hub

Pros

Supports up to six connected devices, including via HDMI

Enjoy fast internet connection with 1GB Ethernet port

Transfer speeds of 5Gbps

Cons

Might occupy the only USB-C port on the computer

The limited number of ports on your laptop can be frustrating. Invest in a USB-C hub by Belkin, which gives your laptop access to six other devices. It has slots for two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, HDMI, an SD card reader and a one-gigabit Ethernet port. The multimedia hub is an essential addition to the workstation – you can connect to projectors, 4k monitors, thumb drives and fast-speed internet in seconds. It also boasts up to 5Gbps data transfer speeds between devices.

5. Divoom Ditoo Programmable Pixel Art LED Bluetooth Speaker

Pros

Create animated pixel art

Doubles as bedside clock and alarm

Play music via Bluetooth or microSD card

Preloaded with retro games

Cons

Expensive

A table-top delight, the Divoom Ditoo speaker is gaining traction on social media for its unique design. Modelled after early computers, the miniature device features a monitor and a six-key keyboard. Pair your phone, laptop or computer via Bluetooth to play music and stream audio. It’s not your conventional wireless speaker, however. Users can create pixel art on the Divoom app and have their animated creations on display throughout the day. It doubles as a bedside alarm, tells time and runs retro pixel games, like Tetris and Snake, for additional fun. The Divoom Ditoo speaker has become a work setup staple, especially if you’re looking for a gadget to brighten up the space.

6. Xenvo Pro Lens Kit

Pros

Two professional smartphone camera lenses

Includes a glow light for selfies

Comes in an easy-to-carry travel kit

Cons

Does not include a telephoto zoom lens

Experience your smartphone camera again with new eyes – quite literally. There are special camera lenses in the market that can be clipped on to your phone’s camera for professional results. Our pick is the Xenvo Pro lens kit. It offers two choices: a 0.45x wide-angle lens reserved for landscapes and architecture, and a 15x macro lens for capturing intricate details. Each lens comes with its own cover. Snap the wide-angle contraption onto the selfie camera, along with a GlowClip LED light (included), for a well-lit group picture. If you’re vacationing soon with just your smartphone camera in tow, this travel kit is a no-brainer.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh29.

7. Xenvo Shutterbug

Pros

Clicks pictures and videos from a 9-metre distance

Comes with a lanyard and a carabiner clip

Compatible with Android and iOS devices

Cons

Needs battery replacements

Speaking of selfies, Xenvo also offers a remote camera shutter in its line. The Shutterbug is a rugged Bluetooth clicker for photos and videos, compatible with Android and iOS devices, including tablets. Click pictures from a distance of up to 30 feet (9.14 metres), away from your smartphone. This gives you the freedom to pick and choose the best angles, so you’re not left flustered with selfie timers or shaky shots. Loop it with your keys, hang it on a lanyard or clip it to your bag.

8. Flexispot Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk

Pros

Adjustable height to up to 1.2 metres

Adds flexibility to the workstation

Charges three devices

Save height presets

Cons

Parts are heavy and fragile, so professional assembly might be needed

Content creators on social media cannot stop raving about the Flexispot standing desk. With remote employees actively seeking out ergonomic solutions for their home office, this adjustable electric desk has become an instant crowd pleaser. Stretch your legs, take a break and resume work, standing. All you have to do is adjust the height from the sleek control panel on the desk, going as high as 1.2 metres. Other buttons let you save four heights, so the desk remembers the family’s preferred adjustments. You can charge three devices using the integrated USB ports, as well. It does come with a drawer, but some might find the depth too shallow for heavier office supplies.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh148.87 for 12 months with select banks. Add an assembly service for free.

9. COSORI Coffee Mug Warmer

Pros

Control temperature to taste

Compact, portable for desk use at home or in office

Even warms up coffee gone cold, according to reviews

Cons

Mug needs to have a flat bottom

Complete the office setup with a special coaster that keeps your morning coffee hot. The Cosori electric coffee mug warmer is a heat plate for any beverage, from tea to hot cocoa, and is compact enough to blend in with your workstation equipment. Pick a temperature from 40 to 60°C, and place the cup on the diameter. However, for the best heat distribution, Cosori suggests a glass, ceramic, iron or steel mug with a flat bottom.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh17.