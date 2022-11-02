Stubborn dirt wedged in carpet fibre is often no match for upright vacuum cleaners. Large households bypass the sleek convenience of a stick model and a canister hoover , just so that they can have thorough cleaning results with a full-sized vacuum. Uprights are bottom-heavy, and their bulky build can be easily mistaken for a cumbersome appliance. On the contrary, these vacuums have a higher suction power than their competitive models. Our expert says that they’re also, surprisingly, easier to manoeuvre.

“Upright vacuums are a combination of stick and canister. They’re self-contained units that don’t bother with too many attachment accessories. Compared to the other two types, upright vacuum cleaners are more accurate at targeting debris,” said Shahzaman Rafik Siddiqui, a former support engineer for Dyson and owner of appliance servicing centre Novafix in Dubai.

Most upright models come with a built-in propelling feature in the head, meaning much of the push-and-pull exertion is taken off your shoulders. “Due to their upright form, the load rests on the floor and not under your hand. Some can lie flat on the ground to cover hard-to-reach areas under the sofa and bed. Many people prefer upright vacuums because of the excellent performance they deliver and their years-long durability,” added Siddiqui.

We have lightweight, easy-to-carry options in our list, as well as, upright vacuums that are cordless. Image Credit: Pexels/cottonbro

Other attractive features include a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter that traps allergens, pet-friendly models, a large dustbin capacity of up to 1.5 litres and washable filters. Siddiqui also adds that uprights hoover different types of flooring quite well, from bare to carpeted floors and stairs. General upkeep is simple, too – if the filters are washed routinely, our expert says your unit should see you through years.

A quick search will tell you that Shark upright units are fairly popular. Siddiqui attests to the brand’s quality and adds that it’s a top choice for many because of the economical prices and reliable performance. He also highlights Bissell for upright models, which come from a well-established vacuum manufacturer of 140 years.

We shortlisted the best-performing upright vacuums for deep cleaning, from Amazon. Don’t forget to shop as a Prime member to get next-day, free delivery on some of these models.

1. Best Overall: Shark Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Pros

Main unit comes off to become portable

LED lights on the head illuminate dark areas

Dedicated pet tool and car detailing kit

Ceiling-to-floor hoovering

HEPA filter

Cons

Heavy at 7kgs, say reviews

Lift-off upright vacuums are the most versatile kind in the market. The dust box comes right off the wand and transforms the hoover into a portable canister machine. Shark’s Powered Lift-Away model uses this technology to allow easy cleaning of the stairs, underneath the furniture and ceilings. You can quickly switch between carpet and hard floor speeds via a dedicated button. Thanks to the motorised brush roll under the head, the vacuum propels itself forward to extract dust, pet hair and debris hidden in surfaces. It even captures 99.9 per cent of dust and allergens using a HEPA filtration system, ideal for pet owners. Speaking of furry friends, you get a special pet hair tool for upholstered furnishings. Another worthwhile accessory is the car detailing kit that comes with the unit – reviewers are ecstatic about the micro crevice tools for cleaning out the vents. Buyers leave excellent first impressions, marvelling at how their carpets have come out looking brand new.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh76 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best for Beginners: Bissell CleanView Compact Upright Vacuum

Pros

Only weighs 3.6kgs

Has an extension hose for higher surfaces

Powerful suction for its size

Washable filter

One-litre dust cup

Cons

Head doesn’t swivel

Reviewers say the extension wand runs short

Despite its clunky appearance, the Bissell CleanView Compact is remarkably lightweight, weighing less than eight pounds (3.6kgs). If you’re new to upright models, this is, perhaps, a beginner’s solid first choice. The unit has a removable extension wand to help you reach light fixtures, ceiling corners and more, and the cord length (seven metres) is sufficient for a two-bedroom apartment, note reviews. All of the debris collects in a one-litre dirt cup, which empties out in seconds. Happy buyers love how powerful this compact machine is without being too difficult to manoeuvre. Most students and the elderly find the CleanView Compact to be the best option for them.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh55.58 for 12 months with select banks.

3. Best Value for Pet Hair: Hoover H 300 Pets HU300UPT

Pros

Pet attachment has its own roller brush

Washable H13 HEPA filter

Easy to move around

Swivelling head

Cons

Could have a longer hose

Another lightweight pick in our list, the Hoover H 300 Pets weighs slightly more than the Bissell model but has a larger dustbin capacity. It also comes with a floor head that swivels 80 degrees for easy steering. While the unit can be a bit strenuous to lift, it has a two-metre extension hose for accessing higher surfaces. The H13 HEPA filter at the base of the 1.5-litre dust box captures 99.97 per cent of allergens, and is washable, too. Reviewers are surprised by how quietly the machine operates at 80 decibels, compared to other vacuums. They appreciate the rolling brush head inside the pet tool, which easily collects shed fur from breeds like Labrador and Chihuahua.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and two years for Dh41.

4. Best Budget: Vax Mach Air Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Pros

Value for money

Powerful suction

1.5-litre capacity dust cup

Extension hose and crevice tool

Cons

Some reviewers mention having to snip hairs around the roller brush

With a smaller budget, you can look into Vax’s Mach Air upright vacuum cleaner. It’s as lightweight as our Hoover pick, at 4.9kgs, and only includes one attachment for the price tag. Yet, many reviewers are satisfied with their purchase because of the suction power. They report back emptying out the 1.5-litre dustbin several times in a cleaning session, since the unit works so well on carpets. It’s the ideal vacuum cleaner for small flats, although it can prove cumbersome for homes with a staircase.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and two years for Dh33.

5. Best Cordless Upright Vacuum: Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Stick, Cordless

Pros

Great for daily sweeping to pick up after kids and pets

Lightest in the list at 3.4kgs

Battery lasts up to 20 minutes

Stays docked in its charging stand

Cons

Smaller dustbin capacity, compared to others

Enjoy cordless convenience with an upright vacuum that operates on a rechargeable battery. The Shark Navigator Freestyle is perfect for quick, everyday cleaning. You can tackle pet litter and toddler crumbs on the spot by grabbing the unit from its charging dock and mounting it again once done – no plugging hassle involved. Buyers can’t stop raving about how well this lightweight machine works on pet hair, carpets and hard floors, using two speeds. Some say a single charge has lasted them the entire house, running for up to 20 minutes. However, do note that the dust cup capacity runs small, measuring only 605ml.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh57.06 for 12 months with select banks.