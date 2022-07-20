If you want a spotless home, and a vacuum cleaner that’s powerful enough to deal with carpets, stairs, tiled floors and every kind of dirt and debris, then a canister vacuum is your best choice. While upright or stick vacuum cleaners are lightweight and versatile, and robot vacuums do the job without supervision, canister vacuums are the veterans of the vacuuming world, known for their long-term value and reliable performance.

Since there is no limitation on their motor size, canister vacuums tend to be more powerful than upright ones, with better suction and flow rate – and that often translates to rapid, satisfying clean-ups. You can get canister vacuum cleaners with bags or without. While bagless ones save you money since you don’t have to buy replacement bags, they may need more frequent dirt bowl cleaning or filter replacement.

Check out our curated list below for the best canister vacuums you can buy in UAE.

1. Best Overall: Miele Bagged Vacuum Cleaner Complete C3

Pros

Powerful suction

Foot control for suction power adjustment

Average use of up to 20 years

Large 4.5-litre capacity

Excellent for all types of surfaces

Auto-rewinding power cord

Cons

Expensive

International warranty may not apply in UAE

Miele’s C3 line hits the top of review lists worldwide for good reason. With a high-efficiency particulate absorbing (Hepa) filtration system that captures more than 99.95 per cent of fine dust, this vacuum cleaner is a revelation for people who suffer from dust allergies and asthma. The power nozzle and brush roll adjust to six different settings. Reviewers also attest to the fact that its quieter than most vacuum cleaners, and its suction power is exceptional. While this Miele vacuum cleaner is small and sleek looking, with its attachments hidden away in a neat compartment, the device is robust and sturdy and can expect to last you for years without a hitch.

2. Best for Allergens: Philips Powerpro Expert Bagless, Deep Black

Pros

Powerful performance

Excellent Hepa 13 filtration system

Can be used on all surfaces

Deep cleans carpets with its Triactive+ Nozzle

Cons

Reviewers say dust tends to escape when emptying the canister

With its formidable Powercyclone 8 technology, Philips’ Powerpro goes above and beyond for a deeper clean. Its 2,100W motor is powerful, allowing air to quickly circulate in its chamber to separate out the dust. And its fully-sealed allergy H13 filtration system ensures it captures 99.9 per cent of fine dust, including pollen, pet hair and dust mites. When you have to empty out the dust container, the one-handed design ensures optimal hygiene. You can pick from five settings for the suction power and use the uniquely designed Triactive+ Nozzle for three-way cleaning, across all kinds of surfaces. Reviewers are also happy with the 7m long cord that retracts into this versatile machine.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh40 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh57.

3. Best Bagless: Black+Decker Multi-Cyclonic Bagless Canister Vacuum Cleaner

Pros

Powerful 2,000W suction motor

Six-stage filtration system to get rid of dust

Washable dirt bowl

Great Hepa 12 filter

Cons

Reviewers say it is noisy

This high performing vacuum cleaner’s best feature is its easy-to-clean canister – empty it with just the touch of a button. Since the canister is transparent, you’ll know when it’s full, and since it’s washable, you can be assured of excellent hygiene. Black+Decker uses multi-cyclonic action to collect debris from the floor and spin it away from the filter, in this vacuum cleaner. Equipped with a Hepa 12 filter, it provides great results and can be used on all types of surfaces.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh23 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh33.

4. Best Budget: Hoover Power Swift Tank Vacuum Cleaner

Pros

Decent 1,700W motor

Huge 15-litre capacity

Anti-bacterial filter included

Affordable

Cons

No Hepa filter

Some reviewers say there are quality issues

This drum vacuum cleaner by Hoover provides an excellent budget alternative. Its 1,700W motor is powerful enough to handle all kinds of dirt and debris. But its most impressive feature is its enormous 15-litre capacity drum, which lets you vacuum to your heart’s content without having to empty it out as frequently as other canister vacuums. An anti-bacterial filter traps dust, pollen and bacteria, but its worth noting there is no Hepa filtration in play.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.

5. Best Compact: Electrolux Silent Performer Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner, Blue

Pros

Compact design

Very quiet

Air filtration system included

1-year brand warranty

Cons

Works best on carpets

With a small two-litre tank, Electrolux’s vacuum cleaner is ideal for small spaces, like a dorm room or a small apartment. As a bonus, its Silence Pro system uses a noise-optimised motor to ensure quiet cleaning, without holding back on performance. The washable filter that comes with the vacuum cleaner ensures a pollutant-free environment by trapping dust particles. And it’s easy to empty – just take the container to a dustbin, flip the lid and empty its contents.

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 1-year warranty.