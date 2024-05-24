Technology is great – it makes our lives easier. But if your smartwatch doesn’t sync with your smartphone, and you can’t carry over all your favourite content and browser shortcuts to your laptop, it can quickly turn frustrating.

1. Best Premium Smartphone: Huawei Pura70 Ultra

Huawei Pura70 Ultra Image Credit: Supplied

Price: Dh5,099

Pros

Luxurious design

Exceptional camera system

Retracting rear camera

IP68 water-resistance rating

Great battery life

Cons

No 5G

The Pura70 Ultra is impressive, any which way you look at it. The smartphone has a unique design: a Starry Pattern surface with an embossed texture that gives it a luxe look and feel. The 6.8-inch display is vivid and bright, with accurate colour replication and the ability to keep outdoor glare at bay. And here’s the best part: it has some of the best cameras in any smartphone – a 50MP main and telephoto camera, and a 40MP ultrawide camera on the rear, as well as a 13MP ultrawide front camera. The Ultra Speed Snapshot feature is outstanding: it combines the camera’s hardware capabilities with proprietary AI algorithms, and fine-tunes images with Huawei’s XD Motion Engine to achieve a crisp and sharp result, every time. Reviewers enjoy the Ultra Lighting Pop-out Camera, which has a retractable lens (with a fun mechanical sound) and a massive, light-gathering one-inch sensor that creates stunning pictures and videos. You don’t have to worry about the camera system being too delicate though – it’s rated IP68 for dust- and water-resistance. Like the other phones in the Pura70 Series, the Ultra comes with several artificial intelligence (AI) features, like gesture control and privacy view. There’s also Huawei’s AppGallery, which gives you access to hundreds of apps and games, with additional features like parental control and installation-free apps that save you battery and storage space. It has a large, 5,200mAh battery, and fast-charging capabilities. Do note, however, that the phone does not have 5G capabilities.

Bonus: Get Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 for free, along with this product. You can also add a monogram magnetic case for Dh1.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides Huawei Care+ for six months.

2. Best Smartphone: Huawei Pura70

Huawei Pura70 Image Credit: Supplied

Price: Dh2,999

Pros

Excellent camera system

Vivid, dynamic screen

120Hz refresh rate

Fast-charging capabilities

Choose from three colours

Cons

Camera system design may feel unfamiliar

It’s a new era for the P Series, and Huawei’s Pura70 is leading the trend, thanks to its unique design and fantastic camera specs. Turn the phone around and you’ll see a camera bump you’ve likely never seen before: a forward symbol design that houses a triple camera system. This unique design is featured across the Pura70 series, and may take some getting used to, especially in the Pura70 Ultra, since it involves some moving parts. Its Ultra Lighting main camera is powered by an F1.4 - F4.0 adjustable aperture and a 1/1.3-inch large sensor. A periscope telephoto camera features 5x optical zoom and has a 100x zoom range. But what reviewers are raving about is the Ultra Speed Snapshot feature on this phone, which lets you shoot incredible details, even in motion shots. For instance, click a Snapshot of a book flipping open, and you will still be able to read the words printed on any open pages. Apart from its camera system, the Pura70 features a dynamic 6.6-inch OLED screen with X-True Display technology and 120Hz refresh rates – perfect for streaming or gaming. You can also charge the phone rapidly, thanks to its dual SuperCharge feature, which gets the 4,900mAh battery powered up and ready to go in mere minutes. While the phone uses Huawei’s own Kirin 9000S1 processor instead of Intel or Snapdragon, reviewers say they haven’t noticed any difference – Huawei’s software is well-optimised, with smoothly functioning apps and stutter-free transitions. The phone is available in pink, black and white.

Bonus: Get Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 for free, along with this product. You can also add a letter magnetic case for Dh1.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides Huawei Care+ for six months.

3. Best Pro Smartphone: Huawei Pura70 Pro

Huawei Pura70 Pro Image Credit: Supplied

Price: Dh3,999

Pros

Fantastic camera features

Great for night photography and videography

Durable, IP68 rated

Bright, vivid screen

Fast-charging capabilities

Cons

Only available in two colours

If you’re a photography enthusiast, this is the phone for you. You can use the Pura70 Pro to take pictures from a shooting range of as close as five centimetres, with up to 35x macro zoom. The camera’s large F2.1 aperture reveals surprising details that aren’t quite evident to the naked eye. The Pura70 Pro performs well on the other end of the spectrum too – it can capture a 200x zoom range, making long-range photography a breeze. The Ultra Lighting Video feature of this camera enables smooth and clear night videography in HDR (high dynamic range), with Super AIS (artificial intelligence image synthesis) to keep the lens steady, even when you’re on the move. Apart from its stunning camera specs, the phone packs some great features, from Durable Kunlun Glass that protects it from drops, to a vivid 6.8-inch OLED screen that’s bright and responsive. The phone also has a large 5,050mAh battery with 80W wireless SuperCharge capabilities that boost its battery level to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes. Pick from two colours: black or white.

Bonus: Get Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 for free, along with this product. You can also add a monogram magnetic case for Dh1.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides Huawei Care+ for six months.

4. Best Laptop: Huawei MateBook X Pro

Huawei MateBook X Pro Image Credit: Supplied

Price: Dh6,999

Pros

Lightweight at under 1kg, sleek design

Latest Intel processor and GPU

AI-boosted technology

Quiet device

Fast-charging capabilities

Cons

Limited connectivity options

If laptops are meant to be portable devices, Huawei’s MateBook X Pro is an ultralight powerhouse. It’s available for pre-order starting May 24. Weighing just 980g, the body of this sleek device is constructed from a magnesium alloy, so it’s scratch- and smudge-resistant. Its clear and vivid 14.2-inch OLED screen features a 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio for immersive viewing. The laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and Intel Arc Graphics card, and with AI-boosted resource allocation, it can tackle even the most demanding tasks with little effort. AI also enhances its webcam functions – the 1080p AI Camera features FollowCam (which auto-centres the speaker), Virtual Background (for flexible background switching), Beauty enhancement, and other nifty features to improve your privacy and call quality settings. Gamers and content creators, note the laptop’s Shark Fin heat dissipation system: two air exhaust vents and four air intake vents keep operations cool and quiet. The laptop charges rapidly as well, thanks to SuperCharge Turbo technology – get two hours of use in just a 10-minute recharge. The only compromise you’ll have to make with this high-performance device is regarding its connectivity options, since there are limited ports available.

5. Best Smartwatch: Huawei Watch Fit 3

Huawei Watch Fit 3 Image Credit: Supplied

Price: Dh529

Pros

Sleek, stylish and comfortable

Bright screen

Easy to use

Tracks over 100 sports

Built-in GPS and voice assistant

Long battery life

Cons

Cannot dial out from the watch

Whether to track your fitness, stay connected, or just tell the time, the latest Watch Fit 3 is the perfect addition to your Huawei ecosystem of products. Ultra-thin at just 9.9mm, and weighing 26g, its aluminium alloy body and smooth metal buckle are cool and stylish. The expansive 1.82-inch AMOLED screen, which comes in a square-faced design for maximum screen real estate, is vibrant and clear, even under direct sunlight. Its all-metal crown lets you control the apps or adjust volume, and you can use the function button to activate the voice assistant or quickly open pre-set apps. If you own a Huawei phone, you can also use this watch as a remote shutter to take selfies. Track over 100 different sports, along with health metrics like heart rate, calorie count, blood oxygen level, and sleep quality. The watch even includes high-precision GPS (global positioning system) to map out your runs. If you’re undecided on your activity of the day, use its all-new smart suggestions feature – the Watch Fit 3 analyses the weather, your workout habits and calorie consumption to suggest sports and activities to try out. Its battery can last up to 10 days without a recharge, say reviewers. However, do note that while you can receive calls, you can’t dial out from the Watch Fit 3.

