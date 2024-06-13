Ahead of Eid Al Adha, global technology brand Honor is giving you the opportunity to receive gifts worth up to Dh1,996 with the purchase of a new smartphone. From their Watch GS3 to Honor Choice X5 Pro earbuds, there are several valuable giveaways on offer, making it the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone or buy it as an Eid gift for a loved one.

We’ve curated a list of the best Honor handsets available right now, along with their respective free gifts. Buy your favourite phone before the offer ends, and enjoy free delivery and seven-day returns on all these items.

1. Best Foldable: Honor Magic V2

Honor Magic V2 Image Credit: Supplied

Price: Dh5,499

Pros

Excellent form factor

Vivid display

New AI features

Impressive battery life

Ability to use different apps simultaneously

Cons

No IP water resistance rating

A foldable phone doesn’t have to be bulky or impractical, and the Honor Magic V2 is proof. As the world’s thinnest foldable phone, this lightweight device is just 9.9mm thick and when it’s folded, it feels just like a regular smartphone, say reviewers. It comes with flagship specifications, from a fast and capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset to a triple-camera system. Thanks to an upgrade to MagicOS 8.0, the phone now comes equipped with an artificial intelligence or AI-powered intent-based user interface (IUI). This means you can enjoy access to Magic Portal and Magic Capsule – both AI-powered features that make smartphone interactions easier, faster and more efficient. The 6.43-inch OLED (organic LED) display has a refresh rate of 120Hz, so it’s bright, with crisp visuals and a stutter-free experience, whether you’re gaming, streaming or multitasking. When opened, the large screen allows you to use multiple tiling options so you can watch YouTube, chat on WhatsApp and keep an eye on your Slack dashboard – all at the same time. The Magic V2’s 50MP main camera, 20MP telephoto (with a 2.5x optical zoom) and 50MP ultrawide camera are primed and ready for your photography sessions this Eid, while its 512GB of storage offer ample space to save all your photos and videos. There’s a lot to love about this powerful device – just be sure not to expose it to water or dust, since it has no Ingress Protection (IP) rating.

Bonus: You will also receive free gifts worth Dh1,996, with this smartphone: Honor Watch GS3 (Dh899), Honor Magic V2 Aramid Case (Dh199), 12-month screen protection (Dh699), and extended 14-day phone replacement guarantee (Dh199).

2. Best Camera: Honor Magic 6 Pro

Honor Magic 6 Pro Image Credit: Supplied

Price: Dh3,499

Pros

Rich, clear display

AI technology

Support for Wi-Fi 7

IP68 water resistance rating

Strong battery life

Cons

Design may feel impractical

If a reliable, high-end camera system is your main priority in a phone, look no further than the Honor Magic 6 Pro. Its Falcon camera system includes a 50MP main lens that has a variable aperture (f/1.4 to f/2.0), and a 180MP periscope telephoto lens that offers 2.5x optical zoom, but can go up to 100x digitally. There’s also a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 3D depth sensor that creates vivid, richly detailed portrait shots. Overall, they capture the most intricate details, with realistic colour and depth of field, even performing well in low-light conditions. Videography is also stellar in this phone: you have the capability of shooting smooth 4K at 60fps with any of the main camera lenses. A Movie mode option offers a cinematic feel, and a Pro mode lets you dig deeper into the settings or shoot in RAW format. The phone runs the latest MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14, and packs a large, 5,600mAh battery, with both fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. The only downside may be the protruding camera wheel, which some reviewers find uncomfortable to grip. But otherwise, it’s a powerful phone with Pro features that can please even the most tech-savvy photography enthusiast.

Bonus: You will also receive free gifts worth Dh1,969, with this smartphone: Honor Watch GS3 (Dh899), Honor Choice X5 Pro earbuds (Dh399), six-month screen protection (Dh299), and extended 14-day phone replacement guarantee (Dh99).

3. Best Budget AI Phone: Honor 200 Lite

Honor 200 Lite Image Credit: Supplied

Price: Dh949

Pros

Slim, lightweight device

Excellent main camera

Features AI-led Magic Portal

Includes Magic Capsule

Good battery life

Cons

Not ideal for mobile gaming

The newly launched Honor 200 Lite is a phone that’s both affordable and feature-packed, with top-end AI technology. Weighing just 166g, it’s lightweight, slim and elegantly designed. A vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED (active matrix organic LED) screen, with a refresh rate of 90Hz, offers high-resolution content and a relatively fast response time. Even though it’s a mid-range phone, the 200 Lite’s camera system is versatile and powerful: a hi-res 108MP main sensor is complemented by a 5MP ultrawide lens and 50MP front camera, with 2D facial recognition for secure unlocking and clear selfies. There’s a new MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset running the show, and it’s paired with 256GB of storage. While it’s not powerful enough to handle demanding mobile gaming apps, simple games like Candy Crush or Solitaire do work well on this phone, reviewers say. The all-new Magic Capsule – a pill shaped interactive bar that pops up with alerts, notifications and activities, and even uses eye-tracking based interactions – makes the phone more dynamic, while its AI-powered Magic Portal offers intelligent shortcuts that make life easier. The capable battery has a capacity of 4,500mAh, and charging speeds remain at 35W.

Bonus: You will also receive free gifts worth Dh248, with this smartphone: Honor Choice X5e earbuds (149) and six-month screen protection (Dh99).

4. Best Durable: Honor X9b

Honor X9b Image Credit: Supplied

Price: Dh1,149

Pros

Durable, strong build

IP53 water resistance rating

Good for gaming

Excellent battery life

Cons

Average camera system

Tough on the outside and tech-savvy on the inside, Honor's X9b is a sturdy, stylish phone that you can rely on. Featuring a 360-degree anti-drop display that can withstand 1.2 times the impact of a fall, it’s also rated IP53 for dust- and water-resistance. The device’s 6.7-inch AMOLED curved display offers vivid 1.5K resolution, and although it has an older Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, it still performs well with a 120Hz refresh rate, whether you need to stream shows or play video games. The phone provides intuitive AI assistance, with features like Magic Text, which allows you to extract words with a tap, and the ability to unlock your phone even with a mask or face covering. Reviewers like the look of the phone’s camera module – it’s surrounded by two golden rings – but while the main camera has a large 108MP sensor, the 5MP ultra-wide camera offers lower resolution than you’d expect. Its battery life is where the phone truly shines, however. The massive 5,800mAh battery can last up to three days between charges, depending on your usage.

Bonus: You will also receive a free gift worth Dh169, with this smartphone: 12-month screen protection.