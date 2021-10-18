Save yourself a trip to the grocery store and get all that your baby needs online, at a great discount. Image Credit: Unsplash/Jomjakkapat Parrueng

As a parent, you can never have too many baby supplies, and that’s a fact. From bathing to toilet training to feeding, you can never be over-prepared to meet the needs of your little one. So, stock up on baby products that are available during the ongoing Baby Week on Amazon at a steep discount. For a minimum purchase amount of Dh200, avail yourself an extra 15% discount on all these products with the coupon code EXTRA15 on Amazon. The products are also eligible for Prime delivery, so place your order right away.

Here’s our curated list of the best finds during Baby Week:

1. Pampers Premium Care Diapers (46 count)

These soft and stretchy diapers are comfortable for your baby’s delicate skin. They are size 2 diapers, which are ideal for babies weighing between 3kg to 8kg. These diapers are made from breathable materials and super absorbent quilts that prevent leaks. The diapers come with a wetness indicator that turns blue when in contact with fluids so that parents know when it’s time to change. Further, the diapers contain a layer of lotion to protect your baby from skin irritation. The diapers are available after a 13% discount.

2. Himalaya Soothing & Protecting Baby Wipes (pack of 4)

Prevent nappy rashes and keep your baby’s skin clean by gently wiping your baby’s skin with these Himalaya Baby Wipes. These wipes are made with natural extracts and are free from parabens, soaps, sulphates, and synthetic colours. This pack of 4 baby wipes is a great deal as you get 224 wipes, in total. Each pack of 56 wipes stays fresh as it comes in its own resealable packaging that can be used multiple times.

3. Playgro Bumpy Gums Water Teethers (3 pieces)

Grab these three water teethers to help your baby get over teething pain. The soft and chewy water teethers gently massage babies’ sore gums and provide instant relief. These cute and vibrant water teethers are made to fit into the grip of a baby’s hand and to help them develop their sense of touch.

4. Baby Brezza Formula Pro

If you have a crying baby and you’re juggling between consoling your little one and providing food, this automatic formula mixer and dispenser will be a lifesaver. Using the Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced is an effective way to automatically make a warm, formula bottle in 15 seconds, saving you up to 30 minutes a day. The formula mixer works on all brands and has a patented mixing technology to mix formula and water in equal proportion. Just select your settings to make around 235.5 ml bottles on average with 3 different temperature settings and push the start button on the digital control panel for your automatic baby bottle. There is an ongoing 11% discount on the product.

Bonus: You can also buy it with 0% interest installments with select banks and pay Dh96.63 for 12 months.

5. Al Ain Bambini Bottled Drinking Water for Babies (Pack of 6)

From the age of six months, babies can drink small amounts of water. Al Ain's specially packaged drinking water for babies is free from sodium, bromate, fluoride and nitrates, to better protect babies' kidneys, their newly forming teeth and their brains. The water can be given to your baby as is, or can be used to dilute pureed food.

6. Chicco Viaro Travel System

This lightweight and easily foldable stroller and car seat set, made by Chicco, is a great way to take your babies and toddlers with you outdoors. The stroller has a multi-position backrest, an adjustable canopy, storage space under the seat, and a detachable tray with two cup holders. The KeyFit car seat is engineered to be easily installed and to keep your baby secure. The removable head and body support of the car seat is perfect to accommodate newborns as small as 1.8kg. The stroller and car seat have a whopping 33% discount.

Bonus: You can also buy the travel system with 0% interest installments from select banks, and pay Dh124.92 for 12 months.

7. Nivea Head-to-Toe Shampoo & Bath (500 ml)

Make bath time fun with this Nivea two-in-one shampoo and bath formula that has been specially developed for sensitive baby scalp and skin. The shampoo and bath formula includes calendula (a version of the daisy flower) extract and is gentle on the baby’s skin. It cleanses, protects the eyes from tearing up, and keeps the pH value of the scalp in balance. It is available on Amazon after a 13% discount.

8. Cool & Cool Baby Shampoo (500 ml twin pack)

Get these super-saving deals on baby shampoos and give your little one’s hair the best treatment it deserves. This shampoo is soap and paraben-free, ensuring it is gentle on your child’s hair. The tear-free formula of the shampoo contains natural aloe-vera extracts and Vitamin E that help keep your baby’s hair soft and maintains its natural moisture.

9. Johnson’s Conditioner Spray (200 ml)

Even if it’s humid outdoors, keep your child’s hair tangle-free with this gentle hair spray that smoothens out their hair and keeps it healthy. The hypoallergenic formula minimises the risk of allergies and ensures pH balance is maintained. The spray is free from dyes and parabens. This bottle has a 25% discount.

10. The First Years Mickey Mouse Soft Potty Seat/Ring

Toilet train your child with this soft-cushioned seat. The seat will fit perfectly in your family bathroom. The toilet seat for your child comes in an appealing Mickey Mouse design and has handles to ensure your child’s grip. It is perfect for children who are a year and a half or older.

11. Mee Mee Mild Baby Liquid Laundry Detergent (500 ml)

Get rid of stains with this anti-bacterial detergent that contains no chemicals and is mild on your baby’s clothes. The detergent is environmentally friendly, with its biodegradable properties and lack of artificial colouring. It removes all kinds of tough stains, soil and dirt from your little one’s clothes.

12. Hauck Disney Baby Dream-n-Play Travel Cot with Folding Mattress

This folding cot is great to take with you on your vacations. It is easily foldable, made of net fabric for easy view and air circulation for the baby. The cot comes with a folding mattress and a travel bag. Besides sleeping, you can make the cot your baby’s playpen too. The cot is available on Amazon for Dh228.48 after a discount.