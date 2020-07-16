Peugeot S.A. (Groupe PSA) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) have announced that the entity formed by their 50:50 merger will be called Stellantis. The two automobile conglomerates started procedures to merge following the agreement announced on 18 December 2019.
The Stellantis name is rooted in the Latin word “stello” meaning “to brighten with stars”. The companies says this name exemplifies the “ambitious alignment of storied automotive brands and strong company cultures”. Both the companies have said that the new entity will preserve the values of its constituent parts.
In combining the scale of two global giants, the new entity aims to converge the talent, knowhow and resources of FCA and Groupe PSA to streamline sustainable mobility solutions for the coming decades.
The Stellantis name will be used exclusively at the Group level, as a Corporate brand. The next step in the process will be the unveiling of a logo that with the name will become the corporate brand identity. The names and the logos of the Stellantis Group’s constituent brands, FCA and Groupe PSA, will remain unchanged.
Completion of the merger project is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by both companies’ shareholders at their respective Extraordinary General Meetings and the satisfaction of antitrust and other regulatory requirements.