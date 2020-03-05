The Batman director Matt Reeves has posted several images of the new motor on Twitter

Batman's Batmobile has always been cool, but Matt Reeves' version in The Batman might just be our favourite...

Before any new Batman movie hits theatres, an air of excitement is always created by the new set of wheels that the Caped Crusader will be driving. And The Batman director Matt Reeves has posted several images of the new motor (not because the last one ended up in a Moscow impound lot…) on his Twitter account today and it looks awesome.

Finished in matte black, it features a menacing front end, striking side profile with cape-like custom fenders and a massive engine that has been mounted directly behind the passenger compartment.

What is the new Batmobile packing back there for power?

Overall it has a Seventies American muscle car vibe (it looks like it could ibe based on a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda) and is way more aggressive than the original Batmobile, driven by Adam West, but not as crazy as the Tumbler in the recent Christopher Nolan directed movies. We think it looks fabulous.

The Batman will be released next year and we can't wait to see what the Caped Crusader gets up to behind the wheel of his new ride...