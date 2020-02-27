Better call Alfred... Batmobile towed away in Moscow

Holy impoundment, Batman! A replica of the Batmobile was confiscated by Russian police for driving in Moscow without license plates.

It wasn't the Caped Crusader who was behind the wheel when the car was stopped late at night but even if it was, police officers still wouldn't have been impressed by the illegal car.

They pulled over the iconic motor - last seen in the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice movie - because it did not have permission to be driven on public roads and after measuring it, they also found it to exceed the permissible norms for public roads and confiscated the superhero-mobile.

The replica is powered by a 502 horsepower 5.0-litre V8 but due to the sheer size and weight it only has a top speed of 100kph. It was imported from the US and upgraded by Russian tuner Fast Boom Pro.

The 32-year-old driver, who has not been named, is to be charged with violating traffic laws.