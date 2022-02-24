Dubai: The value of the Indian rupee weakened against the UAE dirham, after touching 20.50 against Dh1 - making it a comparatively better time to remit for Indian expats in the UAE.
The Indian rupee dropped to as much as 20.52 on Thursday, 34 paise weaker from Wednesday's closing of 20.18. The highest AED-INR exchange rate this year was 20.62 on February 14. Check the latest forex rates here.
The rupee plunged against the US dollar on Thursday, weakening as Russia’s announcement of a military operation in Ukraine sent Brent crude oil prices surging past the $100 mark for the first time in seven years.
The rupee opened at 75.02 against the US dollar, then slipped further to 75.16, registering a decline of 55 paise from the last close. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 4.67 per cent to $101.36 per barrel.
Other currencies hit as well
The US dollar's strength and rocketing oil prices also hurt other peer emerging market currencies, with the commodity-linked Indian rupee leading declines. Philippines peso fell 0.6 per cent, while the Thai baht was down 0.5 per cent.
The conflict in Ukraine helped drive safe-haven bids for the greenback, while gold prices rose by over 2 per cent.
Dubai and India-based forex analysts opine how the escalation is likely to send inflation higher in the coming months by pushing up commodity prices, while adding the current risk sentiment surrounding currencies in developing countries will outweigh any positive commodity price impact.