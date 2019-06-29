US will not level new tariffs on Chinese exports: Xinhua

US President Donald Trump said Saturday his high-stakes trade meeting with China's President Xi Jinping was "excellent" with negotiations now "back on track".

BEIJING: The United States will not levy new tariffs on Chinese exports, China's official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, following talks between the two countries' leaders.

The two countries have agreed to restart trade talks and will have discussions on specific issues, Xinhua said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday that he hopes the United States can treat Chinese companies fairly, China's Xinhua state news agency reported.

Xi, speaking to Trump at a G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, said that on issues of sovereignty and respect, China must safeguard its core interests.

‘Back on track’

"We had a very good meeting with President Xi of China... I would say excellent," Trump said after the talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"We are right back on track," he said, adding both sides would be releasing official statements shortly.

Reduce tariffs, trade barriers

Meanwhile, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Saturday urged G20 policymakers to reduce tariffs and other obstacles to trade, warning that the global economy had hit a "rough patch" due to the trade conflict.

"While the resumption of trade talks between the United States and China is welcome, tariffs already implemented are holding back the global economy, and unresolved issues carry a great deal of uncertainty about the future," Lagarde said in a statement issued upon conclusion of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, western Japan.

Offer to meet Kim

Meanwhile, Trump's offer to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was described as "very interesting" but there was no official request received, according North Korea.