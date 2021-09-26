Amidst sudden school closures, innovation - particularly technological innovation - became a necessity. Several of the gaps left by the limitations of an in-person classroom were swiftly filled in by video conferencing tools, learning software, and more.
These circumstances have led technology-based educational models such as hybrid learning (part in-person, part online) to become the natural next step in the evolution of the learning experience.
Christopher Petrie, Director of Digital Learning at New Nordic School, shares, “the pandemic has made us question the very purpose of education and the means by which we provide it. There’s a need to modernize, to be aligned with what matters today. Models like hybrid learning are designed to help students have a say in their own learning journey while catering to the needed skills of the 21st century and being relevant to the modern world.”
New Nordic School is transforming current systems of education through its pre-K to grade 12 hybrid education system that combines the renowned Finnish curriculum, international pedagogy, and hybrid learning. The AI-powered system dynamically offers personalized tools and resources for each student while empowering them to explore their natural creativity, discover their true passions, and shape their own future. New Nordic School’s partner schools are opening around the world.
