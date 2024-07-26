A heartwarming story from Northern Ireland is going viral on TikTok, showing how a six-year-old boy’s quick thinking helped him save his mum’s life.

Newtownards mum-of-three, Liz Crooks in in “disbelief” that the TikTok video, showing her son Aiden’s response during a moment of crisis, went viral.

The 26-year-old mum lives with her children Aiden, five-year-old Cassie, and two-year-old Luna according to the news website Belfast Telegraph.

Crooks suffers from a series of health conditions, including a heart disorder. One Saturday, while preparing for a family outing, her health took a turn for the worse. She experienced a flare-up of Postural Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), a condition which causes a person’s heart rate to increase suddenly when getting up from sitting or lying down. Crooks collapsed on the sofa, the report added.

Thankfully, the doorbell camera at Crook’s home captured the dramatic events that unfolded next.

The now-viral video, with over 20 million views worldwide, shows young Aiden bravely taking charge, by alerting an Amazon delivery driver how had approached the house to deliver a package.

Aiden steps outside to receive the package. With remarkable composure, Aiden thanks the driver and asks the driver, "Can you help my mummy? She's fainted."

The kind delivery driver, identified as Bryan, immediately sprang into action. He confirmed with Aiden if his mother was unwell and then followed the courageous six-year-old inside the house.

The video continues to show Bryan calling the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Due to her collapse, Crooks only learned the full story upon reviewing the doorbell footage after returning home from the hospital.

"I couldn't believe it. I am so proud of him and my daughter, Cassie. You can't quite hear her in the video, but she was there too, helping Aiden," she added, according to the news report.

Due to her health challenges, Crooks said on her TikTok channel that she has always instilled in her children what to do in emergencies.

"Even when we go to a play park, I tell them what to do if something happens to me," she explained. "I suffer from seizures as well, so I have to ensure they know what to do."

According to the news report, Crooks revealed that Aiden was initially heading to a neighbour for help when he encountered Bryan, the package delivery personnel, at the end of the driveway.

"He's used to taking some of my parcels when he's in the garden," she added. "It was actually a birthday present my sister had sent me – because this all happened on my birthday!"

Crook’s decision to share the video on social media resulted in an overwhelming response.

The delivery driver even commented on one of the viral videos, writing: "That was me the delivery driver. I'm glad she is okay and she should be very proud of her kids…"

TikTok user @mushymushpeas commented: “Your kid is incredible for saving you like that.”

@Rachelg10 wrote: “Not all heroes wear capes.”