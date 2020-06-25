Picture for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Shuttertstock

Thinking of new ways to greet people during the ‘new normal”? Check out the World Health Organization's suggestions on their social media platforms which have gone viral. They have shared it on Instagram and Facebook, which has got more than 300,000 views. Some of them are the wave, the hand on the heart, the Indian Namaste with hands folded, the bow, the peace sign and so on.

Check out the guide below, on how to do these suggested greetings.

Health officials around the world are now urging people to find new ways of saying hello. People around the world are coming up with new substitutes for traditional greetings like the handshake, the hug, the high-five amid rising concern about the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. According to the health organization, the virus spreads through tiny water droplets expelled when an infected person coughs, sneezes or exhales.

@Annika Daniel Mehta, a Facebook user said: ‘This is a good visual for kids. I know my little ones have struggled with still showing good manners while maintaining safe distance. Kind of makes it fun for them to have choices, too.’

Handshakes have been evolving rapidly in various cultures and over social media, where many users have been showcasing their hands-free hellos for all to see.

Some people making jokes and others expressing concerns that the world has completely changed in a few months.

An Instagrammer @locumotiveapp said: “We tried this but no could see our smile.”